New York Mets vs Washington Nationals: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 9th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The New York Mets will look to keep their offensive hot streak going in game three of their series against the Washington Nationals in the nation's capital this Saturday. The Mets have scored five or more runs in two consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Nationals turn to youngster Joan Adon to right their pitching woes. Nats starters have allowed six runs over just eight innings to start the season.

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

New York Mets injury report

While the news of Jacob deGrom's absence is no longer news to fans of the game, the Mets are facing an increased risk of not having players available.

Francisco Lindor was hit in the face with a pitch and left the game in the top of the fifth. However, x-rays were negative, and he passed concussion protocol. His return is likely.

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

Player Status Reason Francisco Lindor Questionable Face injury Jacob deGrom Out Shoulder Injury

Washington Nationals Injury Report:

The Nationals have been relatively durable to start the season. While pitching remains a concern for the team, they will have to be patient in the return of ace Stephen Strasburg.

Player Status Reason Stephen Strausburg Out Neck Injury Carter Kieboom Out Elbow injury Joe Ross Out Elbow

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Lineups: Predicted Batting Orders

New York Mets

Michael Baron @michaelgbaron Mark Canha has reached base seven times in the first two games in this series. Very impressive eye and approach. #Mets Mark Canha has reached base seven times in the first two games in this series. Very impressive eye and approach. #Mets

The Mets' offensive upgrades have been as-advertised. Outfielder Mark Canha reached base in six of his first seven appearances and right fielder Starling Marte drove in three runs in game two. The Mets are hopeful these two will be major contributors to a playoff run.

Starling Marte, CF Eduardo Escobar, 3B Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Dominic Smith, LF Robinson Cano, DH Mark Canha, RF Jeff McNeil, 2B James McCann, C

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

Shortstop Francisco Lindor should be returning to the lineup after X-Rays on his jaw were negative for any breaks and he cleared the concussion protocol

New York Mets @Mets UPDATE on Francisco Lindor x-rays on his jaw were negative and he passed concussion testing. UPDATE on Francisco Lindor x-rays on his jaw were negative and he passed concussion testing.

Washington Nationals

The Nationals haven't had much luck against the Mets pitching this series. However, first baseman Josh Bell did rock a two-run homer off starter Max Scherzer. He hopes to carry that positive trend into the third of this four game series.

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, LF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Lane Thomas, RF Keibert Ruiz, C Alcides Escobar, SS Maikel Franco, 3B Victor Robles, CF

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Pitching Rotations

New York Mets

The Mets will send their second offseason acquisition, Chris Bassitt, to the mound. A 2021 All-Star, Bassitt hopes to continue the trend of former Oakland Athletics leading the Mets to success as he toes the rubber against Washington. Currently, with deGrom out, Bassitt slots into the number two spot in the rotation:

Max Scherzer Chris Bassitt Taijuan Walker Carlos Carrasco Tylor Megill

Bassitt will hope to keep the positive momentum set forth by Tylor Megill and Max Scherzer and continue the stifling of the Nats lineup.

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners

Washington Nationals:

The team continues to trot out an unproven pitching staff. Joan Adon will take the hill, as he has one start in his entire Major League career. Signed out of the Dominican Republic at age 17 in 2016, Adon hopes to prove himself as part of the long-term plans for the Nats. He wasn't listed as a member of the rotation during Spring Training

Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman Sounds like it’s going to be Joan Adon tomorrow night, with Erick Fedde in Sunday’s series finale. That would put Aníbal Sánchez on the mound Monday night in Atlanta. Sounds like it’s going to be Joan Adon tomorrow night, with Erick Fedde in Sunday’s series finale. That would put Aníbal Sánchez on the mound Monday night in Atlanta.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach