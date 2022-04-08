New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Prediction & Match Preview - April 9th | MLB Season 2022

The Washington Nationals and New York Mets face each other in the third game of a four-game series at Nationals Park. The New York Mets won the first game of the series by a score of 5-1.

The New York Mets will give the nod to starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, who came over from the Oakland Athletics this offseason. The Washington Nationals are a team that is currently rebuilding and looking for some of its young arm talent to progress this 2022 season.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs Washington Nationals | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, April 9, 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

New York Mets Preview

Pete Alonso throws a ball during a St. Louis Cardinals v Mets game

The Mets are one of the top contenders in the National League and look to take care of business against the young Nationals squad. In the first game, all parts of the team were working as they dominated the Nationals by a score of 5-1.

Key Player: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt will get the start for the New York Mets this Saturday.

SNY @SNYtv Chris Bassitt drops the 69 MPH curveball in there for strike three 🌬️ Chris Bassitt drops the 69 MPH curveball in there for strike three 🌬️ https://t.co/Pl5ZOhXnSr

"Chris Bassitt drops the 69 MPH curveball in there for strike three." - @ SNY

Bassit was recently acquired from the Oakland Athletics this offseason.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

The New York Mets' predicted lineup can be seen below.

Starling Marte, RF Brandon Nimo, CF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Robinson Cano, DH Mark Canha, LF Jeff McNeil, 2B Tomas Nido, C

Washington Nationals Team Preview

Washington Nationals v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Washington Nationals enter the 2022 season coming off a disappointing 2021. A mix of close losses and injuries ultimately kept the team out of the playoffs. The Nationals have been fairly quiet this offseason and will look to build the team around star outfielder Juan Soto and pitcher Stephen Strausburg.

The team is looking to bounce back after a disappointing Opening Day loss.

Key Player- Juan Soto

Juan Soto, Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals

The key player to watch for Washington is superstar Juan Soto. Soto is among the game's top hitters and is only 23 years of age.

Soto went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in his 2022 debut. Look for Soto to be among the league leaders in walks this season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis JUAN SOTO INTO THE DAMN SECOND DECK

JUAN SOTO INTO THE DAMN SECOND DECK https://t.co/ohGZrxoHbs

"JUAN SOTO INTO THE D--N SECOND DECK." - @ Jared Carrabis

Washington Nationals Preditcted Lineup

The projected starting lineup for the Nationals can be seen below.

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, LF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Lane Thomas, RF Keibert Ruiz, C Alcides Escobar, SS Maikel Franco, 3B Victor Robles, CF

Juan Soto headlines the lineup, but also look for slugger Josh Bell to also make an impact with his bat from the left side. Bell made the All-Star game while with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction

If you are a sports bettor, this will likely be another game to take the Mets. While star outfielder Juan Soto will make things interesting, look for the more talented team to come out on top in this one. Final score: Mets 5, Nationals 2.

Where to watch Mets vs. Nationals

The game can be seen on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, Sportsnet New York, and MLB.tv.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt