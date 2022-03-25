New York Yankees 2022 Season Preview: Projected Lineups, Rotations and 3 Bold Predictions 

The New York Yankees have made some waves this offseason. Most notable among them is the trade that brought third baseman Josh Donaldson, outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Bronx. Will that be enough? The Yankees do, after all, play in one of baseball's toughest and most unforgiving divisions.

They also have an impressive pitching staff. The keystone of which, Gerrit Cole, was the highest paid pitcher in history until Max Scherzer shattered that title earlier this offseason.

Do the New York Yankees have what it takes to rebound after their loss and subsequent elimination in the 2021 AL Wildcard game? Read on to find out.

New York Yankees 2022 Projected Lineup

2B DJ LeMahieu OF Aaron Judge OF Giancarlo Stanton 1B Anthony Rizzo 3B Josh Donaldson DH Joey Gallo SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa OF Aaron Hicks C Kyle Higashioka

New York Yankees 2022 Bench

1B Marwin Gonzalez OF Tim Locastro OF Miguel Andujar OF Estevan Florial 2B Jose Peraza OF Ryan LaMarre C Ben Rortvedt 3B Philip Evans

New York Yankees fans know that they are stacked when Joey Gallo, a two-time All-Star, is batting in the sixth spot. The Yankees also have two very dependable catchers in Kyle Higashioka and Ben Rortvedt. Having two quality catchers that can be employed at any time is a tremendous strength for any team. Many teams can hardly rely on one. Anthony Rizzo in the clean-up spot additionally opens up a host of possibilities.

New York Yankees Projected Pitching Rotation

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks 2022 projected Yankees starting pitching rotation:



Gerrit Cole

Jordan Montgomery

Luis Severino

Nestor Cortes Jr.

Jameson Taillon 2022 projected Yankees starting pitching rotation:Gerrit ColeJordan MontgomeryLuis SeverinoNestor Cortes Jr.Jameson Taillon

"2022 projected Yankees starting pitching rotation: Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery Luis Severino Nestor Cortes Jr. Jameson Taillon" - @ Talkin' Yanks

New York Yankees 2022 Pitching Rotation

Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery Luis Severino Nestor Cortes Jameson Taillon

The New York Yankees will likely miss Corey Kluber, who pitched a no-hitter last year and finished with a 3.83 ERA and a record of 5-3. They still have the ace up their sleeve, though. Gerrit Cole finished last season with a record of 16-8 with an impressive earned run average of 3.23. Luis Severino will be looking to solidify his spot in the rotation after being plagued with injuries. The bullpen is looking strong too, with Aroldis Chapman doing his part to save 30 games for the Yankees last season.

Nestor Cortes Jr. remains a player to be seen, as he split last season between the rotation and the bullpen, showing his versatility. He was able to amass a very impressive 2.90 ERA in that time.

New York Yankees 2022 Season: 3 Bold Predictions

1. Joey Gallo will own the season.

This year will belong to Joey Gallo. Gallo never really found his bat last season when he joined the Yankees at the trade deadline. He only ended up batting .160 after joining the club. Joey Gallo has proven his ability to hit far and long. He used to hold the record for fastest player in the MLB to reach 100 homeruns.

Fans and management alike are hoping for bigger and better things out of Gallo this year. He has the trust of Hal Steinbrunner, the Yankees owner. Joey Gallo has also spoken publicly about his commitment to the Yankees organization and to the city itself.

2. Isiah Kiner-Falefa could really come into his own.

Not many fans know the name Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The 27-year-old Hawaiian shortstop has played a quiet career in Texas for the past four seasons. Yo-yoing between the Major and Minor Leagues, he was often overshadowed by some more flashy characters in the Texas Rangers midfield.

Kiner-Falefa on the Texas Rangers

However, he has been able to quietly earn a .365 OBP. He has the potential to forge a regular spot at shortstop. He is also very versatile and able to play a wide range of positions around the infield. Kiner-Falefa has even been known to suit up behind the plate as a catcher.

3. Offseason free agent passivity may prove to be the right decision.

Many fans criticized the Yankees for not pursuing free agents Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman. However, the New York Yankees players are currently valued at over $6 billion. Freeman and Correa, whose contracts will cost their respective teams well over $50 million this year, may not have been worth the price.

Captain Rougie @CaptainRougie Scott Boras confirms to Joel Sherman that the Yankees were never serious players on Carlos Correa this winter nypost.com/2022/03/22/beh… Scott Boras confirms to Joel Sherman that the Yankees were never serious players on Carlos Correa this winter nypost.com/2022/03/22/beh… https://t.co/ygWxEFusrG

"Scott Boras confirms to Joel Sherman that the Yankees were never serious players on Carlos Correa this winter" - @CaptainRougie

The main reason for this is that the Yankees already have suitable players for every position on the field. Anthony Rizzo is a world-class first baseman. Going out and obtaining Freddie Freeman at a very high price would likely only impede further development in the bullpen or in the farm system.

How the New York Yankees fare this season is a question that many in the baseball world are eagerly waiting to find out. They have certainly paid enough. It is now merely a question of value for money. It will be worth watching how veterans like Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks act as a foundation for the wealth of young talent the Yankees have. The Yankees are in a tough division, and it will take every player to bring them to where they need to be.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt