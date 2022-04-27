×
New York Yankees 3-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo smacks a career high triple homer against the Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees Anthony Rizzo blasted a career-high three homers against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium last night.
Modified Apr 27, 2022 07:24 PM IST
Feature

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo hit a career milestone against a division rival on Tuesday night. The New York Yankees were facing off against American League East division rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, hoping to pick up a victory against the struggling Baltimore team.

New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo now has eight home runs, the number is enough to earn him the most home runs in Major League Baseball this season.
The Yankees are currently 11-6, half a game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in their division. The Orioles, on the other hand, have not ceased to solve their woes from last season. Ryan Mountcastle's team is 5.5 games behind the top spot in their division with a record of 6-11.

New York Yankees big hitter Anthony Rizzo delivers three dingers as Yankees breeze past Orioles

Anthony Rizzo was a big part of the Chicago Cubs when they won the World Series in 2016. It was the team's first victory since 1908 — a 108-year championship drought, the longest in pro sports history.

Your current MLB HR leader: Anthony Rizzo https://t.co/kkk8w3t3hz
"Your current MLB HR leader: Anthony Rizzo" - @ MLB

Rizzo, who came over to the Yankees from the Cubs at the trade deadline last year, hit eight home runs and 20 RBIs in just 49 games with the Yankees last season. Last night he was on fire.

Rizzo hit his first home run off Orioles pitcher Jordan Lyles in the bottom of the third inning. The three-run shot put the Yankees up by a score of 3-0. Rizzo, a three-time All-Star, was not done there.

The first three home run game of Anthony Rizzo's career! https://t.co/TazVzPOb0D
"The first three home run game of Anthony Rizzo's career!" - @ Talkin' Yanks

He continued to hit two more home runs. His second came off reliever Brian Baker in the fifth inning. He followed it up with a solo shot off Alexander Wells to close the book on the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. The New York Yankees won the ballgame with a comfortable score of 12-8.

Anthony Rizzo now has a league-leading eight home runs, accompanied by 18 RBIs. The star first baseman finished yesterday's game three for four with six RBIs. The Yankees still have two more games in the home series against the Orioles. Rizzo and company will be looking to do even more damage soon.

