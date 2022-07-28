New York Yankees: 5 under-the-radar trade targets who could put Bombers over the hump in 2022

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the New York Yankees will definitely attempt to improve their roster. Numerous rumors are circulating about players the team could target.

There are several under-the-radar players who could significantly help the New York Yankees in the final two months of the season. Here, we'll look at five players who could put the Yankees over the top to win it all in 2022.

#5 Jose Quintana, Pittsburgh Pirates SP

Jose Quintana pitches during a Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves game.

Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates may not be the primary target for the Yankees, but he is nonetheless a solid option. Quintana has playoff experience and has proven to be a durable starter. Quintana could be a backend rotation starter to provide depth for the remainder of the season.

2022 Stats: 1.7 WAR, 3-5, 3.70 ERA, 7.9 K/9

#4 Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics SP

Paul Blackburn pitches during a Houston Astros v Oakland Athletics game.

Another starting rotation piece who is a potential fit for the Yankees is Oakland Athletics starter Paul Blackburn. He would most certainly add depth to a great Yankees rotation without the organization having to give up any significant prospects.

2022 Stats: 1.2 WAR, 6-6, 4.35 ERA

#3 Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates OF

Bryan Reynolds bats during a Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves game.

All-Star Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is a potential fit for the New York Yankees this season. The team is in need of outfield depth with the injury to Giancarlo Stanton and the struggles of Joey Gallo. Reynolds would provide a solid contact hitter while also displaying above-average defense.

2022 Stats: 1.7 WAR, .254 AVG, 15 HR, 32 RBI, .789 OPS

#2 Avisail Garcia, Miami Marlins OF

Avisail Garcia bats during a Colorado Rockies v Miami Marlins game.

Avisail Garcia is another potential outfielder the New York Yankees could target. Garcia has bounced around the league over the years but has proven to be an above-average hitter and solid fielder. Garcia is an under-the-radar target who would fit in. While he may not be having the greatest season of his career, he is a proven outfielder with experience.

2022 Stats: .234 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI

#1 David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks OF

Daivd Peralta bats during a Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres game.

The number one under-the-radar target is outfielder David Peralta of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peralta has been a consistent hitter in his time in Arizona and would give the New York Yankees another option in the outfield.

2022 Stats: 1.1 WAR, 12 HR, 40 RBI, .776 OPS

The Yankees have many options to choose from at this year's deadline. These are five players the team may consider as they look to win it all for the first time since 2009.

