On Sept. 24, the New York Yankees were officially eliminated from playoff contention following their 7-1 loss at the hands of the Diamondbacks. While the news was indeed a long time coming, fans are no less distraught.

Starter Carlos Rodon made his 13th start of the season as the Yankees tried desperately to stay alive. Although Rodon was a Cy Young contender last season, he has been having a nightmarish season. After missing the first two months of the season, the lefthander is now 3-7 and owns an ERA of 5.90.

Arizona went ahead 2-0 in the first inning after a pair of sac-flies from Tommy Pham and Christian Walker. In the seventh, Evan Longoria hit a two-run double, and an RBI double from Gabriel Moreno in the ninth made it 7-0. Although Aaron Judge recorded an RBI by virtue of a bases-loaded walk in the ninth, it was far too little, too late.

"FINAL: Diamondbacks 7, Yankees 1." - New York Yankees

Following the loss, the Yankees' record dropped to 78-77 on the season. They now must avoid relinquishing their 2.5 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, lest they finish last in the AL East for the first time since 1990. Following the loss, fans took to Twitter to lambaste their team for one of the final times of the season.

GM Brian Cashman has been a regular scapegoat for the problems that the New York Yankees have faced this season. Despite having managed the team's office since 1998, Cashman now faces a renewed onslaught from fans. A cacophony of "Fire Cashman" chants could be heard during the Yankees' Friday night fixture against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In reality, injuries have been the prime reason why the Yankees, who won 99 games last season, have been so incompetent this year. Captain Aaron Judge missed two months with a toe injury, and almost every starter except for Gerrit Cole has spent significant time on the IL. Anthony Rizzo, a former Silver Slugger, went the entire month of June without a home run. Many believe that Rizzo suffered an undiagnosed concusion that the end of May after colliding with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.

New York Yankees have some serious soul-searching to do

While the anger brimming from the Yankees' fanbase is palpable, this is likely only the beginning. With no significant moves appearing likely to the team's management or front office, fans can only hope that 2024 brings brighter days.