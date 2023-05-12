New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has been on the IL to start the season. He's been battling a lat strain and has recently disagreed with the team's lack of urgency in getting him back on the mound. Severino is in the final year of his contract, so he is eager to return to the team and show the league his dominance.

Given his contract situation, and being a quality starting pitcher, some around the league could see him being on the move. Buster Olney of ESPN sees Severino as a trade chip for the Yankees.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees Severino could be a trade piece according to Buster Olney of ESPN #NYY Severino could be a trade piece according to Buster Olney of ESPN #NYY https://t.co/b0Rf3FaSoE

First, Severino would have to demonstrate that he is healthy. If he could do that, he would be a name that many teams would gravitate towards. When healthy, he's a great middle-of-the-rotation arm.

Severino has compiled a 50-29 record with a 3.39 ERA in his seven years wearing the pinstripes. Not many guys who aren't considered aces are giving teams these numbers. This is an arm that would excite teams needing some pitching at the deadline.

"I'm sorry WHAT?! We have trash players to get rid of leave Severino out of this" - one fan tweeted.

"That would be insane given the state of our starting pitching" - another fan tweeted.

I.M.A. Freeman @_IAmNotANumber_ @FiresideYankees That would be insane given the state of our starting pitching @FiresideYankees That would be insane given the state of our starting pitching

New York Yankees fans don't understand why the team would trade Luis Severino, given their need for starting pitching. The team has been plagued with starting pitchers getting injured all year.

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ @FiresideYankees 0% chance this happens in my humble opinion @FiresideYankees 0% chance this happens in my humble opinion

Susan Brooks @nyryanks @FiresideYankees Why would we trade a player in a position we have NO strength in? @FiresideYankees Why would we trade a player in a position we have NO strength in?

Fans think it would be a mistake to trade somebody that could help the team tremendously. A healthy Severino back in the rotation makes for a better Yankees team.

Luis Severino isn't the only arm the New York Yankees are waiting for on the IL

The New York Yankees generated a lot of hype in the offseason. They signed Carlos Rodon to pair him behind ace pitcher Gerrit Cole. The starting rotation looked great coming into the season. Then the pieces started to fall.

Frankie Montas had shoulder surgery in February, knocking him out for most, if not all of the 2023 season. Then Rodon landed on the IL right before the season. It's recently been reported that he received a cortisone shot which should help him get things going. He's expected to start exercising on Friday.

Pair these injuries with Luis Severino, which has left the Yankees scrambling to fill their rotation. They need their arms to get healthy and do it fast.

