New York Yankees hold a closed-door meeting, front office 'frustrated' with club's performance says Aaron Boone

Aaron Boone was recently questioned by managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman in a closed-door meeting. As a result, the Yankees manager described the front office's attitude as being "frustrated" by the team's performance.

The most upset we've seen Aaron Boone in a press conference during his five seasons as Yankees manager - TalkinYanks

Aaron Boone stated:

"We understand we're in a tough spot and it's not going well. "We're in the business of trying to fix it and trying to [determine] what are the best moves moving forward for us to try and get us back on track."

Boone's irritations are entirely justified. The Yankees are at 60-63, good for last place in the AL East, after losing seven straight games, including two in a row against the dreaded Boston Red Sox.

The preseason World Series favorites Yankees sit 16 games behind the division-leading Baltimore Orioles and eight games behind the Seattle Mariners for the last AL Wild Card spot.

New York Yankees' weakest performance in 2023

The New York Yankees in 2023 are at their lowest point in more than 30 years. They dropped to a season record of 60-61, finishing below.500, and have not had a losing record after 120 games in an MLB season since 1995.

The Yankees also had a 60–61 record on September 5, 1995, which was their worst showing in recent memory and one that few people anticipated would be repeated.

The Yankees haven't missed the playoffs since 2016, but there are growing worries that they could do so this year. Although a turnaround can't be completely ruled out, they are now six and a half games out of the last American League wild-card place.

Getting more runs scored is the best way to win games. For the Yankees, their inability to score runs has been a concern. With runners in scoring situations, they have forfeited several opportunities to score.

The Yankee fans are clearly not happy by the team's performance .

This entire organization is a disgrace from top to bottom. Judge and Cole deserve so much better than this clown car. - B_reezy32

30 strikeouts in 2 games. Boone is most likely jumping for joy in how great the at bats have been lately. Savages in the box - joestheticss

Since no player wants to be associated with the worst New York Yankees season since the 1990s, they must concentrate for the time being on improving their everyday performance.