New York Yankees fans were ecstatic following their team's 7-2 win over Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB on Wednesday (August 2).

The team's success was largely due to Giancarlo Stanton's outstanding performance, which included a home run and four RBIs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan said:

"WE ARE BACK"

Another chimed in:

"Gonna cry man. I'm not used to us winning."

Here's a look at the top Twitter reactions following the Yankees' win over the Rays on Wednesday:

Ellie @cfcellieee @Yankees gonna cry man i’m not used to us winning

Positive Yankee Fan @PositiveYankees



Let’s do it again tomorrow! @Yankees Nice to sing Frank againLet’s do it again tomorrow!

Bryan @B_reezy32 @Yankees Gerrit Cole …Ace. I’ll believe in the offense if they can actually continue this for once over the next 4 days.

Michael Chacon @DM54mc @Yankees Hitting home runs, creating runs, double steal, singles and doubles, great starting pitching, shutdown bullpen. THATS Yankees baseball! More please!

Mario Gomez😁🚂 @marioagomez_1 @Yankees You hurt me a lot but I love you. Get a winning streak

Jake @EIMinistro @Yankees All I’m going to say is that the Yankees have the players to be able to compete for a playoff spot, just need to get things going.

After a shaky start, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole recovered to outperform Shane McClanahan of Tampa Bay in an exciting matchup of All-Star pitchers. A two-run home run by rookie Anthony Volpe and a three-run shot by Stanton in the third inning saw the Yankees score five runs, marking a turning point in the contest.

With the win, the Yankees avoided being swept by the Rays in three games. Yankees fans were understandably ecstatic after the win as they celebrated the team's comeback and impressive offensive firepower.

New York Yankees' Domingo German in Restricted List

Domingo German of the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees had an eventful game against the Tampa Bay Rays, with a stunning offensive performance propelling them to a convincing win. Giancarlo Stanton was the star of the night.

However, there was also some negative news for the team. Pitcher Domingo Germán, who had a perfect game at Oakland in June, has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. As a result, the team has placed him on the restricted list and announced that he will not pitch again this season.

General manager Brian Cashman has said that Germán's health and well-being are of utmost importance. The team will respect his privacy as he seeks the necessary help and support.