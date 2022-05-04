“In that spot right there, that’s when Gleyber is at his best” - New York Yankees have the longest winning streak in MLB, shortstop leads the charge against the Toronto Blue Jays

Nobody in the baseball world can believe the incredible run that the New York Yankees have been having. If you were to look at the American League East standings even just a week ago, the Toronto Blue Jays were comfortably sitting on top. Now, that is no longer the case.

Aaron Boone's Yankees have now won 10 in a row. They have also only lost one series this season. It came back at the very beginning against the Baltimore Orioles, their second opponent of the year. What — or who — is driving the team that has not lost a game since April 21?

Gleyber Torres takes center stage as he dominates Blue Jays pitching, delivers 10th straight win for the New York Yankees

After winning three out of four against the Boston Red Sox last week and two of three against the Astros this past weekend, the Blue Jays thought they were back. But that was before the Yankees rolled into town.

Since the Yankees beat the Blue Jays in the opening series of the 2022 season, it would appear the Bronx Bombers have the Jays' number.

Last night, however, it was all about one man, second baseman Gleyber Torres. Torres, a 25-year-old Venezuelan, had 38 home runs back in 2019. Since then, he has been slowing down. With only nine home runs last year and his one-year contract up for arbitrationn, Torres has everything to prove.

Last night, it was all about him. Torres kicked off his production in the fourth inning when he homered off Toronto pitcher Ross Stipling. The two-run shot was Torres' third home run of the season for the New York Yankees.

"Have a night, Gleyber" - @ New York Yankees

Torres was not done there. In the top of the ninth, with the game knotted up at 2-2, Tim Locastro came on to pinch run for Giancarlo Stanton. After stealing second, Locastro was driven home on an RBI single by Gleyber Torres. The Yankees would go on to hold onto that run and earn the victory.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Gleyber comes through AGAIN to put the Yankees up in the 9th! Gleyber comes through AGAIN to put the Yankees up in the 9th! https://t.co/HPCfMJHyil

"Gleyber comes through AGAIN to put the Yankees up in the 9th!" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Now with a record of 17-6, the New York Yankees are in the top spot in the division, a comfortable 2.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, who they have two more games against before returning home to the Bronx to take on the Texas Rangers.

