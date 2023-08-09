It is no secret that manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees have been disappointing this season. They sit in fourth in the American League East with a record of 59-55, 11.5 games out of first.

Injuries have plagued the team all season long. A torn ligament in his toe sidelined superstar Aaron Judge for over 50 games. They have also seen Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and Harrison Bader miss time on the IL as well.

Alongside injuries, the Bronx Bombers are struggling with their starting rotation. Both Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino have not pitched well since coming off the IL. Rodon is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA, while Severino is 2-6 with a 7.74 ERA. All of this has piled up, and now Boone's future with the club is up in the air.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Boone's fate is less certain, in part because he has only one year remaining on his contract. That, and the Yankees' lackluster play throughout the 2023 season, have left Steinbrenner 'deeply frustrated'" said a source close to Hal Steinbrenner in a report by Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger.

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian



Bob Klapisch writes on NJ dot com:



“Despite the mounting pressure, a source familiar with Hal Steinbrenner’s thinking says the owner has already decided one of the two will be back in… pic.twitter.com/9jAZXAdAQz Brian Cashman will return in 2024. Aaron Boone’s status with the Yankees is less certain.Bob Klapisch writes on NJ dot com:“Despite the mounting pressure, a source familiar with Hal Steinbrenner’s thinking says the owner has already decided one of the two will be back in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A source close to owner Hal Steinbrenner said that general manager Brian Cashman will return next season, and firing him has not been discussed. Aaron Boone's future, on the other hand, is up in the air. He has one year left on his contract, and there is a possibility the New York Yankees have a new manager next season.

It has been tough for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees this season

New York Yankees

The frustrations have been piling up for the New York Yankees and Aaron Boone, and he is starting to show it. He was epically ejected on Monday in a game against the Chicago White Sox.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 pic.twitter.com/4wr4v1WBAU Aaron Boone is an absolute SAVAGE for this

Boone was upset with the home plate umpire's strike zone and showed him how wide his zone was for both teams. It was Boone's sixth ejection of the season.

He will have to do more than show his frustration to keep his job past this season. Luckily for him, there are still many baseball games left to be played. The Yankees are only 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League wild-card spot.

It will be a tough hill to climb, but it is within their reach. The Yankees finish off the series with the White Sox before taking on the Miami Marlins for a three-game series starting on Friday.