New York Yankees rookie leaves his mark during Spring Training, wins the prestigious James P. Dawson Award

The New York Yankees awarded rookie pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt the James P. Dawson Award. The award is given annually within the New York Yankees organization to honor the most outstanding rookie performance in Spring Training.

Schmidt certainly earned the prize. In three appearances, he pitched 9.1 innings and posted a 3.86 ERA. He led all Yankees pitchers with 11 strikeouts this spring.

New York Yankees player bio: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt was drafted by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina. Schmidt went on to make his debut on September 4, 2020, at the age of 24.

Over his first three seasons, Clarke Schmidt worked his way through the New York Yankees organization. He boasts a minor league record of 6-10, with a solid 3.14 ERA across 37 appearances.

In 2021, Schmidt played in four different leagues, including the MLB. Going into 2022, the Yankees listed him as their number seven prospect in the organization. His time in the big leagues has not gone as planned. Since making his debut in 2020, Schmidt has appeared in only five games, posting a 6.39 ERA.

Schmidt is the type of player the Yankees need to fill in the rest of their rotation behind ace Gerrit Cole. The Yankees have long needed starting pitching depth. Schmidt, along with the Yankees' number eight prospect, Hayden Wesneski, could be a big part of the team's future.

Schmidt had quite the spring and punched out some of the game's best players, including Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies and George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Clarke Schmidt is expected to start in the bullpen this season as a long reliever for the Yankees. Depending on the health within the current Yankees rotation, do not be surprised if Clarke Schmidt becomes a part of the rotation this season.

