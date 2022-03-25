New York Yankees Season Preview: Three questions for the most successful MLB team of all-time

The New York Yankees open the season yet again with huge expectations. With stars such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gerrit Cole, the Yankees are looking for their first World Series title since 2009.

The New York Yankees are coming off a season where they had 92 wins and a Wild Card berth. Last season was a huge disappointment for Yankees fans and players as many had picked them to win the World Series at the start of the year. These high expectations led to a disappointing loss to the rival Boston Red Sox.

Let's take a look into three questions that the New York Yankees have going into 2022.

#1. After a disappointing 2021 season, can the New York Yankees finally live up to expectations?

The New York Yankees over the past several seasons have failed to live up to expectations of winning a championship. The Yankees have been close with multiple American League Championship appearances. Will the Yankees finally make the World Series for the first time since 2009?

Yankees players celebrate winning the World Series in 2009 against the Philadelphia Phillies

If the Yankees want to have any success this upcoming season, they need to add to their starting rotation or find more pieces within the organization. Led by aces Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino, the Yankees need to find more depth after these two starters. The Yankees are hoping that Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon, and Nestor Cortes can give them reliable innings. Look for the Yankees to try and make a deal at some point for a starting pitcher. Prospect Hayden Wesneski, who pitched three shutout innings earlier this week in Spring Training, could potentially fill this need. If the Yankees want to win another World Series title, they need to have reliable starting pitching.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Yankees #15 overall prospect Hayden Wesneski has a ridiculous slider Yankees #15 overall prospect Hayden Wesneski has a ridiculous slider https://t.co/31yNiUJgCw

"Yankees #15 overall prospect Hayden Wesneski has a ridiculous slider" - @ Talkin' Yanks

#2. Can the New York Yankees offense remain consistent?

The New York Yankees lineup is still a major question mark heading into the season as the team looks for more consistent offensive production. The addition of Josh Donaldson will make the lineup even deeper. The left-handed bat of Anthony Rizzo is much needed as well to go along with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. Lemaheu, and Joey Gallo.

While the lineup has great potential, the team has shown signs of inconsistency over the past several years. If the Yankees want to make the playoffs and be a serious contender in the American League, they need to have the bottom of the lineup step up in production. Look for the Yankees to potentially try to add a bat at the deadline.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Here’s the Yankees projected lineup as of now Here’s the Yankees projected lineup as of now https://t.co/xej8MBHn6S

#3. Can the bullpen be as strong as in years past?

The New York Yankees bullpen appears to be as strong as it has been in previous seasons. The Yankees have heavily relied on their bullpen to make up for the inconsistent starting pitching. With the current roster, the Yankees will likely need to depend on the bullpen just as much, if not more than in previous seasons.

The bullpen will be headed by star closer Aroldis Chapman, along with pieces like Chad Green and Jonathan Loaisiga. The loss of Dellin Betances is significant, and losing Zach Britton to Tommy John surgery is another heavy blow to the bullpen's depth.

Betances is still currently a free agent and looks for a possible reunion as the Yankees want to bolster their pitching depth. Opening Day will be on April 7, 2022, against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

