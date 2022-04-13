New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction & Match Preview - April 15th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees will travel to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to battle the Baltimore Orioles in their three-game series on Friday, April 15.

At the time of writing, the Yankees are coming off a 4-0 win against division favorites, the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles, on the other hand, are coming off a narrow defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Bronx Bombers current record is 3-2, while the Baltimore Orioles are at 1-4.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 15, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

New York Yankees Team Preview

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman

The Yankees are off to a decent start this season. They currently have a 3-2 win-loss card and have already beaten American League East favorites the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of their three-game series.

The most surprising thing about the team so far is the pitching crew. They are in the top three in team pitching metrics through five games this season. They have a 2.49 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 51 strikeouts as a team. If their rotation and bullpen manage to continue this streak, expect them to sweep the Baltimore Orioles.

Key Player - Anthony Rizzo

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo

Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo were tough picks. But we ultimately ended up choosing the latter. Rizzo is currently leading the Yankees in RBI with six. He also has a slash line of .250/.455/.688 with two home runs, three runs, and a double. With the Orioles pitching staff being one of the most hittable in baseball, expect Rizzo to rake in this series.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Anthony Rizzo hits one off the wall and Josh Donaldson gets thrown out at the plate Anthony Rizzo hits one off the wall and Josh Donaldson gets thrown out at the plate https://t.co/43D5V4LrYN

"Anthony Rizzo hits one off the wall and Josh Donaldson gets thrown out at the plate" - @ Talkin' Yanks

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jordan Montgomery

Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH DJ LeMahieu, 2B Joey Gallo, LF Aaron Hicks, CF Kyle Higashioka, C Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Baltimore Orioles Team Preview

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Things are going as planned for the Baltimore Orioles. And by that, we mean full rebuilding mode. The O's are dead last in the AL East with a 1-4 record at the time of writing. They did, however, pull off a shocking 2-0 win against National League powerhouse Milwaukee Brewers for their sole win of the season. We don't expect much from Baltimore in this series, especially considering how solid of a start the Yankees rotation has been so far.

Key Player - Cedric Mullins

Cedric Mullins became a part of the 30-30 club last season

2021 All-Star and Silver Slugger awardee Cedric Mullins could be considered the lone bright spot in this otherwise measly Baltimore offense. Mullins has a home run, six RBIs, five hits, and a stolen base in 21 at-bats this season.

Xavier Scruggs @Xavier_Scruggs Cedric Mullins after receiving his silver slugger yesterday went out and had a great day. Their aren’t many bright spots on this roster but everything Mullins does is show stopping! Cedric Mullins after receiving his silver slugger yesterday went out and had a great day. Their aren’t many bright spots on this roster but everything Mullins does is show stopping! https://t.co/y1hRa3rgXD

"Cedric Mullins after receiving his silver slugger yesterday went out and had a great day. Their aren’t many bright spots on this roster but everything Mullins does is show stopping!" - @ Xavier Scruggs

Cedric is a star in the making, but he needs help in the batting order.

Baltimore Orioles Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Tyler Wells

Cedric Mullins, CF Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Anthony Santander, RF Trey Mancini, DH Ramon Urias, 3B Rougned Odor, 2B Austin Hays, LF Jorge Mateo, SS Robinson Chirinos, C

Yankees vs Orioles Match Prediction

The New York Yankees rotation has been stable thus far. Consequently, it will be a challenge for Baltimore's battery crew to generate some numbers. Yankees win, 4-0.

Where to Watch Yankees vs Orioles

The game can be seen on the YES Network for the Yankees and MASN for the Orioles. It can also be streamed through radio by way of WFAN 66/101.9 FM and WADO 1280 for the Yankees and 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM for the Orioles.

