New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees travel to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to play the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of their series on April 16. The American League East is one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, and while the Baltimore Orioles might not be challenging for the division crown, they would love to play spoiler for the New York Yankees.

Neither team has had the electrifying start they would have hoped for. This series is a great chance to get on the right side of the win/loss column. Still in the very early days of the season, tides can turn quickly in the MLB, and neither team wants to be swept away by the currents in the first month of the baseball calendar.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles | Regular Season

Date & Time: Saturday, April 16, 7:05 p.m EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

New York Yankees Preview

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

The star studded roster headlined by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton is heavily relied on to bring victories to the New York Yankees. They will need to perform at a high level to get a road victory in Baltimore. Being one of the best teams in the league and a division rival makes road games all the more challenging, and the New York Yankees will have to be at their best.

Key Player - Josh Donaldson

Beardless Josh Donaldson just isn't the same

Josh Donaldson has been great in his short time with the team since being traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Big Apple. He will continue his hot streak in Baltimore.

Josh Donaldson had a walkoff hit to win the game in his debut with his new team, as posted by Fox Sports on Twitter.

"Walk-off, in extras, in your debut with a new team vs their rival. Not bad, Josh Donaldson" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

With five hits, josh Donaldson has been contributing, but look for him to get his first dinger of the season against the Baltimore Orioles on April 16.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jameson Taillon

Anthony Rizzo, 1B Aaron Judge, RF Josh Donaldson, DH Joey Gallo, LF D.J. LeMahieu, 3B Gleyber Torres, 2B Aaron Hicks, CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C

Baltimore Orioles Preview

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles

Describing the expectations for the Baltimore Orioles as low would do a disservice to the term low. Nobody really expects the team to win more than 40 games in 2022, but a key victory against the biggest team in the league would be a boon to their long-suffering fans.

Key Player - Tyler Wells

Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells is very tall

Tyler Wells is a 27-year-old pitcher who stands 6'8" and will be starting the game on the pitching mound for the Baltimore Orioles. Despite a poor start to the season with an ERA of 21.60, expect that number to come down to Earth.

The journey Tyler Wells took to the major leagues was chronicled by the MASN network on Twitter.

Orioles on MASN @masnOrioles Tyler Wells has made the jump from the bullpen to the O's rotation. How will he handle yet another curveball in his career?



Taking a look back at Wells' journey to Baltimore. Tyler Wells has made the jump from the bullpen to the O's rotation. How will he handle yet another curveball in his career?Taking a look back at Wells' journey to Baltimore. https://t.co/HaxYso0Znf

"Tyler Wells has made the jump from the bullpen to the O's rotation. How will he handle yet another curveball in his career? Taking a look back at Wells' journey to Baltimore." - @ Orioles on MASN

With a strong game on the mound Tyler Wells could give his team a chance to win a low-scoring game.

Baltimore Orioles Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Tyler Wells

Cedric Mullins, CF Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Anthony Santander, RF Trey Mancini, DH Ramon Urias, 3B Rougned Odor, 2B Austin Hays, LF Jorge Mateo, SS Anthony Bemboom, C

Yankees vs Orioles Match Prediction

Unfortunately, I won't be taking a controversial position here and will predict a 6-1 victory for the New York Yankees. They simply outmatch the Baltimore Orioles in every facet of the game.

Where to Watch Yankees vs Orioles

This April 16 matchup can be found on the YES network in New York and on MASN in the Baltimore region at 7:05 p.m EDT.

