New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th | MLB Season 2022

The magnanimous New York Yankees travel to Camden Yards to face their division cohort Baltimore Orioles for a four-game series. Needless to say, the Yankees are the hottest team in baseball and have yet to reach double-digit losses through more than thirty games played, the only team in the league to do so.

The Orioles, on the other hand, have managed to string a few wins together and currently sit fourth in the American League East. They have managed to overtake the floundering Boston Red Sox.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

New York Yankees Preview

The New York Yankees are the most popular team in all of baseball but have struggled to dominate for, at least, the last five years. This year, however, is a different case as they are defeating opponents left and right. If it's not on the mound, the battery crew of the Yankees are producing overpowering numbers from the plate.

It will be a tall task for the Orioles in this game as they have been swept by the Yankees in the last series they played. They tried to out-gun the Bronx Bombers in that series but to no avail. Expect the Yankees to do the same this time around.

Key Player - Aaron Judge

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge

All rise for Aaron Judge. The outfielder is one of the best players in baseball at the moment. He boasts a slash line of .306/.380/.653 with an OPS of 1.033 that is second-best out of all major leaguers. He also has a league-leading 12 homers with 27 RBIs, six doubles, and two stolen bases on 37 base hits.

".@TheJudge44 and the @Yankees are on another level right now." - @ MLB

The Baltimore Orioles' rotation is by no means bad. They are just average in terms of league standards; however, it would be hard for them to halt the momentum that Judge has right now.

New York Yankees Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino.

Aaron Hicks, CF Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Josh Donaldson, 3B D.J. LeMahieu, 2B Joey Gallo, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C

Baltimore Orioles Preview

The Baltimore Orioles have, so far, superceded the expectations set for them by experts and pundits during the preseason. They sit in fourth place in the American League East above the Boston Red Sox and are just four games behind a wildcard spot.

Their pitching has been pretty decent so far as they are in the middle of the league in terms of team pitching metrics. While their batting lineup, on the other hand, has struggled so far, it has produced enough power to propel them to some crucial victories.

Key Player - Cedric Mullins

Cedric Mullins was a part of the 30-30 club last season

Cedric Mullins, the 2021 All-Star and Silver Slugger awardee, has continued to be the anchor of the Baltimore Orioles' offense. The young outfielder owns a slash line of .268/.331/.449 with an OPS of .780. He has blasted five homers with 15 RBIs and has eight doubles, a triple, and six stolen bases on 37 base hits so far.

Orioles Statistics @OriolesStatist1



We are lucky to have this guy.



#Birdland Love how Cedric Mullins break-out season also showed him emerge as a real leader on the team too.We are lucky to have this guy. Love how Cedric Mullins break-out season also showed him emerge as a real leader on the team too.We are lucky to have this guy.#Birdland

"Love how Cedric Mullins break-out season also showed him emerge as a real leader on the team too. We are lucky to have this guy. #Birdland" - @ Orioles Statistics

It would be a tough game for Mullins to even generate a base hit against the excellent New York Yankees pitching. But if there's any offense that will come out of the Baltimore order, it should be from the sole 30-30 club entrant from last year.

Baltimore Orioles Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Bradish.

Cedric Mullins, CF Trey Mancini, DH Anthony Santander, RF Austin Hays, LF Tyler Nevin, 1B Ramon Urias, 2B Chris Owings, 3B Robinson Chirinos, C Jorge Mateo, SS

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction

The last time these two teams met in a series, it was a sweep for the New York Yankees, 3-0. This should be no different as well. Even though the Orioles are superceding expectations, they are running toward a brick wall facing the Yankees. New York Yankees to win, 5-1.

Where to follow Yankees vs Orioles?

Watch: YES Network (Yankees), MASN (Orioles).

Listen: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (Yankees), 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (Orioles).

Edited by Windy Goodloe