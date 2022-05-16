New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction & Match Preview - May 17th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles for the second game of their four-game series at Camden Yards.

The Yankees have won seven of their last ten games and are the best team in baseball right now with a 25-9 record. The Orioles, on the other hand, have lost three games straight but maintain fourth spot in the American League East. This is mainly due to the struggles of the Boston Red Sox, who are dead last.

The Yankees will start Jameson Taillon opposite the Orioles' Spenser Watkins in this game.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 17, 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland.

New York Yankees Preview

The New York Yankees have been in the headlines for most of the season, and it's for all the right reasons. They are yet to surrender their tenth loss after a month and a week of baseball has passed.

Both the Yankees batting and pitching crews have stepped up. There is a very real sense that they will make a deep playoff run and possibly even win their 28th World Series as an organization.

We're pretty sure that the Baltimore Orioles will put up a valiant fight as they have shown in their previous matchups. But picking up a win against one of the hottest teams in baseball is nothing more than a pipe dream.

Key Player - Aaron Judge

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is leading the way for the best team in baseball. He owns the third-best OPS in the league at 1.001 and is batting .296/.369/.632 with a major league-best twelve home runs, 27 RBIs, six doubles and two stolen bases.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is on pace for 57 home runs and he could like actually do that Aaron Judge is on pace for 57 home runs and he could like actually do that

"Aaron Judge is on pace for 57 home runs and he could like actually do that" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Not since the days of Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira have the New York Yankees had this firepower in the lineup. Watch out for Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo to disintegrate the Orioles pitching staff.

New York Yankees Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Jameson Taillon

Aaron Hicks, CF Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Josh Donaldson, 3B D.J. LeMahieu, 2B Joey Gallo, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C

Baltimore Orioles Preview

The Baltimore Orioles, by their standards, have had a respectable start to the season. Their pitching crew has been resilient given the franchise's lack of offseason improvements to the team and have picked up the slack of an underwhelming offense.

Baltimore, after all, is the only other team apart from the Toronto Blue Jays to have beaten the Yankees more than once this season. It would be a test of their character and strategy to get an upset against the best team in the MLB right now.

Key Player - Trey Mancini

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini interacting with fans

The inspirational Trey Mancini is one of the few bright spots in the Baltimore Orioles offense. He carries a slash line of .289/.348/.397/.745 with 13 RBIs and four doubles on 35 base hits.

Birdland Insider @BirdlandInsider Since 5/3:

• Trey Mancini (.410), Cedric Mullins (.364), and Austin Hays (.353) own the top three batting averages in the AL.

• Mancini and Mullins' 16 hits are tied for the AL lead and second in MLB.

• The O's .273 team avg. leads the AL, and their 13 homers rank fourth. Since 5/3: • Trey Mancini (.410), Cedric Mullins (.364), and Austin Hays (.353) own the top three batting averages in the AL.• Mancini and Mullins' 16 hits are tied for the AL lead and second in MLB.• The O's .273 team avg. leads the AL, and their 13 homers rank fourth. https://t.co/ziQO9fGxY1

"Since 5/3: Trey Mancini (.410), Cedric Mullins (.364), and Austin Hays (.353) own the top three batting averages in the AL." - @ Birdland Insider

Mancini, Austin Hays, and Cedric Mullins have been doing the heavy lifting for the Baltimore Orioles' offense so far this season. They would need some sort of spark from anyone from the batting order to at least make it difficult for the Yankees to roll them over.

Baltimore Orioles Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Spenser Watkins.

Cedric Mullins, CF Trey Mancini, DH Anthony Santander, RF Austin Hays, LF Tyler Nevin, 1B Rougned Odor, 2B Ramon Urias, 3B Robinson Chirinos, C Jorge Mateo, SS

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction

Despite a decent start for the Baltimore Orioles based on their expectations, it will be difficult for them to startle the New York Yankees in both pitching and batting. The Bronx Bombers boast one of the best statistical hitting teams in the league and their rotation, most especially their bullpen, is no different.

The Yankees' pen has only surrendered 36 earned runs for a 2.50 ERA while striking out 134 batters. New York Yankees to win 6-2.

Where to follow Yankees vs Orioles?

Watch: YES Network (Yankees), MASN (Orioles).

Listen: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (Yankees), 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (Orioles).

