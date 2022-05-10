New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 12th | MLB Season 2022

The American League-leading New York Yankees kick off their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Yankees are currently the best team in baseball with a 20-8 record. The White Sox, on the other hand, embarked on a six-game win streak that has propelled their record to 14-13, just behind the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins.

New York have looked dangerous from the onset as they've been dominating their opponents in both pitching and batting. Chicago, meanwhile, have just recovered from a recent slump and are now starting to regain their momentum.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 12, 8:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois.

New York Yankees Preview

The New York Yankees are on a mission this season: to capture their 28th world title as a franchise. It's been years of disappointment for the Bronx Bombers and so far this season, it looks like it's all coming together.

The Yankees pitching and batting crew are both in form and are in the top three of most pitching and batting statistics. Even if they have the momentum, the White Sox will surely find it difficult to halt the consistency of this Yankees team.

Key Player - Aaron Judge

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge has been in MVP form this season. He is batting .284/.354/.608 with an OPS of .962. Judge is also tied for the most homers scored in the league so far, with nine to go along with 19 RBIs and six doubles on 29 base hits.

".@TheJudge44 was moving! 🏃‍♂️💨" - @ New York Yankees

The White Sox pitching has been respectable this season. It will be interesting to see if Judge can generate his usual numbers against them.

New York Yankees Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery.

DJ LeMahieu, 3B Aaron Judge, CF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, RF Josh Donaldson, DH Gleyber Torres, 2B Joey Gallo, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Jose Trevino, C

Chicago White Sox Preview

The Chicago White Sox were on a six-game win streak that was just snapped by the Cleveland Guardians. Nonetheless, it's a relief for the AL Central favorites that they've regained their momentum after losing eight straight games during the latter part of April.

The White Sox's batting order needs to sort out their issues as they are in the bottom ten of the league in terms of team statistics. It's a different case for their pitching crew, however, as they are in the top ten of pitching statistics.

If they can stifle the high octane Yankees offense, they might just pull off an upset against the best team in the league.

Key Player - Tim Anderson

Tim Anderson has been consistent for the Chicago White Sox so far this season

Tim Anderson owns a slash line of .330/.363/.515 with an OPS of .878. He's also blasted four homers, six doubles, four stolen bases, and 10 RBIs on 32 base hits. Anderson has been a stable bat in the order for the Chicago White Sox in the absence of Yermin Mercedes and Eloy Jimenez.

"Tim Anderson leaves the building in game one of the Crosstown Classic 💥 (via @NBCSWhiteSox)" - @ Fox Sports: MLB

The Yankees' pitching crew will always be tough on opposing batters, but keep an eye out for Anderson as he might just power the White Sox to victory.

Chicago White Sox Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease.

Tim Anderson, SS Yoan Moncada, 3B Jose Abreu, 1B Luis Robert, CF Yasmani Grandal, C Gavin Sheets, DH AJ Pollock, LF Adam Engel, RF Leury Garcia, 2B

New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox Prediction

The New York Yankees are the hottest team in the American League, while the Chicago White Sox are just getting back in the groove.

Both of these teams were expected to make deep playoff runs this year. The Yankees have proven that, but the White Sox are yet to establish a footing and are just in second place in their own division.

We're giving this one to the Yankees as they've proven to be the more reliable and consistent team so far this season. Yankees to win 3-1.

Where to follow Yankees vs White Sox?

Watch: YES Network (Yankees), NBCSH, MLBN (out-of-market only) (White Sox).

Listen: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (Yankees), WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200 (White Sox).

