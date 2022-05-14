New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees will conclude their four game series in the southside of the Windy City as they take on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday May 15. The New York Yankees convincingly took the first two games in the series due to an offensive explosion that has allowed them to maintain sole possession of the best record in baseball. The matchup will feature two of the best pitchers in the series as the Yankees will have southpaw Nestor Cortes making the start and the White Sox will counter with right-hander Michael Kopech.

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday May 15, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

New York Yankees Preview:

The New York Yankees are the team to fear in Major League Baseball. Pacing the league with 24 wins, the team has been the definition of balanced rosters in baseball. The New York Yankees lead the American League with five runs per game on offense and also lead the AL in runs allowed as they are the only pitching staff in the entire American League to hold opponents to less than three runs per game. The team has been blessed with the fortune of keeping the majority of its roster healthy and on the field, which has directly translated into wins.

Key Player - Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

Stanton is the personification of the current state of baseball's offensive mindset of all-or-nothing. Fortunately for the New York Yankees, the month of May has been in the "all" category as the outfielder/designated hitter has pulverized the baseball. In just 38 at-bats, Stanton has clobbered six home runs and is slugging a soul-crushing .789 this month. Pitchers should be hesitant throwing the ball anywhere in proximity to the plate when Stanton is in one of these zones, when he makes contact, he hits it hard and he hits it far.

Heckler in Chicago: "Stanton, you're overrated! Staanton!!" Giancarlo Stanton then hits a home run

In his 12 games against the Chicago White Sox, the former Miami Marlin has an OPS of 1.010.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

1 D.J. Lemahieu, 3B 2 Aaron Judge, RF 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH 5 Gleyber Torres, 2B 6 Joey Gallo, LF 7 Aaron Hicks, CF 8 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 9 Kyle Higashioka, C

Chicago White Sox Preview

Things have not been going well for the 2021 American League Central Champions. After winning 93 games in the last season, the club has been unable to achieve a winning record this year. The team started to get back on track as April turned into May. Entering the series, the team went 7-2 to pull themselves within striking distance of the Minnesota Twins for the lead in the division. That momentum came to a screeching halt against the Yankees, as the pitching has seemingly imploded for 25 runs in the first two games of the series.

Key Player - Michael Kopech

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs

The Chicago White Sox are deparate for anyone who can subdue the Yankees offense and Kopech is the best man for the job. The right-hander has a sparkling 0.93 earned run average, surrendering only two runs over his last 15 innings.

"The lowest ERA (0.93) in the league belongs to Michael Kopech." - @ MLB

It's been a smart decision by the White Sox so far to move Kopech from the bullpen into the starting rotation, partially to account for the amount of starters who have been injured this season.

Chicago White Sox Predicted Lineup

1 Tim Anderson, SS 2 A.J. Pollock, RF 3 Jose Abreu, 1B 4 Luis Robert, CF 5 Yoan Moncada, 3B 6 Adam Engel, LF 7 Gavin Sheets, DH 8 Yasmani Grandal, C 9 Josh Harrison, 2B

New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox Predictions

While the Yankees offense has been on fire recently, baseball is an incredibly streaky game. The prediction will be that the team will hit a wall when it takes the field on Sunday against a pitcher like Michael Kopech. Kopech will hold the Yankees down and give the White Sox bullpen a well-deserved rest as he pitches deep into the game. The White Sox will pull away late and win the game by at least three runs.

Where to watch Yankees vs White Sox

The game can be seen on YES Network, NBC Sports Chicago, and MLB Extra Innings. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

