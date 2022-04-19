New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 19th | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series on Tuesday at Comerica Park. The Yankees have just lost two of three in Baltimore to the Orioles, and the Tigers have just won two of three in Kansas City against the Royals.

The Yankees will go with their ace, right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole, who has yet to find his groove in 2022. One of the Cy Young favorites this year, Cole has been hit around a bit through his first two starts. Through 9-2/3 innings, he's allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out nine. Last year Cole led the American League in wins with 16 and posted an impressive 3.23 ERA and 2.92 FIP. The Tigers don't have a particularly strong lineup, so Cole has a good chance of getting back on track Tuesday.

"Gerritt Cole, 99mph" - @ Rob Friedman

For the Detroit Tigers, they'll go with 27-year-old lefty Tyler Alexander. Like Cole, Alexander is also looking for his first win after receiving a no-decision in his first start. Alexander sits around 90 MPH and relies on pitching to contact a lot of the time. With a Yankees lineup among the leaders in exit velocity, the Tigers southpaw will have his work cut out for him.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 19, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees -220 -1.5 (-120) Over 8 (-110) Detroit Tigers +184 +1.5 (+100) Under 8 (-110)

The Tigers come into Tuesday's game 1-4 in their last five games at home and 1-4 in their last five games as home underdogs. The Yankees right-handed heavy lineup has feasted on lefties while on the road, winning seven of their last eight in these types of matchups. The total has gone under in eight of the Yankees last nine games, while it's gone under for the Tigers last five of six. Both teams have had their struggles offensively to start the year, but with a pitcher of Gerrit Cole's caliber on the hill, Detroit's hitters may be in for a long night.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Pick #1: Tyler Alexander Over 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-130)

The Yankees have a lot of hitters that dominate left-handed pitching, among the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu, and Josh Donaldson. The Yankees bats went cold in their previous series against the Orioles, but with a favorable matchup Tuesday, expect some of their hitters to turn a corner.

Pick #2: D.J. LeMahieu Over 1.5 Total Bases (+130)

D.J. LeMahieu has a hard-hit percentage of 59.1% this year, and he's hitting .321 through nine games. The 33-year-old will be able to see a lot of good pitches with all of the power hitters surrounding him in a loaded lineup.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

Detroit Tigers @tigers SPENCER TORKELSON FOR THE LEAD. SHEEEEEESH. SPENCER TORKELSON FOR THE LEAD. SHEEEEEESH. https://t.co/NV3YBSTHUN

"Spencer Torkelson for the lead. SHEEEEEESH." - @ Detroit Tigers

The Yankees come off of a disappointing series loss against the Orioles, in which they mustered together only seven total runs. Look for this lineup to wake up Tuesday against Tyler Alexander and get back in the winning column. The Tigers are among the worst-hitting teams thus far, although they do have a future star in former top overall pick Spencer Torkelson. Their bullpen has been a bright spot in the early going, but overall they should be overmatched by this Yankees team.

Prediction: New York Yankees -1.5 (-120) & Under 8 Runs (-110)

