New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees close out their series in the Motor City with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, April 21. The Tigers will look to fend off a sweep at the hands of the Bronx Bombers as they try to navigate a week filled with injuries and tough losses.

The Yankees will send Jordan Montgomery to the mound. The left-hander looks for his first win of the 2022 MLB season. The Tigers will counter with former Yankees right-hander, Michael Pineda. Pineda joined the Tigers after an underwhelming three-year stint as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers.

Date & Time: Thursday, April 21, 1:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan.

New York Yankees Preview

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a fearsome battle for their division. While the 2021 AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays have gotten off to a slow start, there is a three-way tie for first place in the division between the Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Boston Red Sox. Every win is essential if the Yankees hope to avoid the same fate they suffered in 2021 where they lost a one-game playoff in the wild card round.

The team has struggled to find consistency lately. Offensively, the team has struggled to demonstrate quality hitting on a daily basis as they've only averaged 2.5 runs per game.

Key Player- Anthony Rizzo

While some were disappointed with the New York Yankees' inability to lure Freddie Freeman to the bright lights of New York, Anthony Rizzo has been a heck of a consolation prize. Rizzo has actually slugged twice as many home runs as Freeman this month and sports an OPS of .953 to lead the team.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Anthony Rizzo hits his fourth homer of the season to give the Yanks the 3-1 lead! Anthony Rizzo hits his fourth homer of the season to give the Yanks the 3-1 lead! https://t.co/aeDrTJkoMk

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jordan Montgomery

Aaron Hicks, CF Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH DJ LeMahieu, 2B Josh Donaldson, 3B Joey Gallo, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C

Detroit Tigers Preview

The Tigers have struggled mightily this week, thanks in part to a rash of injuries. New shortstop and lineup spark plug Javier Baez was placed on the Injured List due to a right thumb injury. He was recently joined by Tigers pitchers Matt Manning and Casey Mize.

The Detroit Tigers were expected to be cellar dwellers this season. However a strong start thanks to their new arrivals gave Detroit fans hope. This recent rash of injuries seems to be a crushing blow to fan morale.

Key Player Austin Meadows

Since being acquired via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays right before the start of the 2022 season, Meadows has established himself as a driving force in the Detroit Tigers lineup. The slugging outfielder has a .333 batting average and an OPS of .859 in his first season in Detroit. If Baez is to miss more time, Meadows is the only established hitter able to provide protection for future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera.

Calico Joe @CalicoJoeMLB Austin Meadows is so good Austin Meadows is so good https://t.co/18J4Osjlgr

Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Michael Pineda

Robbie Grossman, RF Austin Meadows, LF Jonathan Schoop, 2B Jeimer Candelario, 3B Miguel Cabrera, DH Akil Baddoo, CF Spencer Torkelson, 1B Tucker Barnhart, C Harold Castro, SS

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction

Expect the Tigers to show their claws and fend off the Yankees' efforts to sweep the series. Pineda does just enough to give Detroit a chance to put some runs up against his old team. Jordan Montgomery puts up a decent start. However, the bullpen won't be enough to keep Detroit off the board.

