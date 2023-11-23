MLB star Nicky Lopez and Sydney Lamberty are now married. Just 26 people attended the outdoor wedding on Friday between the 28-year-old shortstop for the Chicago White Sox and Lamberty, who were married at Chateau Dumont, California.

The couple now also have a lovely gesture together. Lopez and Sydney tattooed each other's initials as a symbol of their love. Sydney posted a photo of their tattoos on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Now it's reallllly forever."

Newlyweds Nicky Lopez and wife Sydney tattoo each other's initials as symbol of everlasting love

Nicky Lopez and Sydney's cute love story

The couple first met when the two were students at Omaha, Nebraska's Creighton University in 2014. Lamberty's friend at the time was in a romantic relationship with a player on the baseball team. She urged Lamberty to find someone on the squad that she could be interested in because she wanted to be able to go on double dates with her. She looked over the roster and picked out Lopez right away.

"Part one of Sydney & Nickys wedding started in Palm Springs with an intimate dinner party at the Chatue Dumont with their closet friends and family🤍 With so much intentionality in every detail and so much love!"

The two later met at a fraternity party after Lamberty DM'd Lopez on Twitter. Before they started dating formally in April 2015, they spoke intermittently during the first year. In August 2021, Lopez asked Lamberty to marry him in Milton Lee Olive Park in Chicago.

The couple are also planning a larger wedding in Chicago in January.

"We decided we will go on our honeymoon in 2024 in Greece," Lopez says. "This also gives us something to look forward to next year after the two weddings."

The Atlanta Braves dealt Aaron Bummer to the Chicago White Sox on Friday, Nov. 17, in exchange for Nicky Lopez, Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, Braden Shewmake and minor leaguer Riley Gowens. Lopez and his then-fiance were scheduled to have their wedding rehearsal on the same day.

