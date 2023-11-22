White Sox SS Nicky Lopez seals the deal with fiancé Sydney Lamberty in a lavish three-day wedding attended by only 26 guests

New Chicago White Sox shortstop Nicky Lopez and his long-time partner Sydney Lamberty tied the knot over the weekend. The 28-year-old made his MLB debut on May 14, 2019, which may have been the best day of his life, but now that will likely be second behind the day he married Lamberty.

The young couple exchange vows in front of an exclusive number of friends and family at a five-acre private estate in Rancho Mirage, California. The gorgeous outdoor ceremony for Nicky Lopez and Sydney Lamberty was held at the luxurious Chateau Dumont.

"Chicago White Sox Player Nicky Lopez Is Married! Inside the Intimate California Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)" - @weddingPRlily

The couple said that they hoped to share their special milestone with only their closest friends and family members, so Chateau Dumont was ideal. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the infielder said:

"Spending an entire weekend with the ones who are dear to our hearts gave the wedding a really special feel."

The incredibly intimate ceremony for the wedding of Lopez and Lamberty was not exclusive to their most important family members and friends, but they were also featured in the event. The ceremony was officiated by Lopez's older brother, while the couple's siblings also delivered special readings to the newlywed couple.

Nicky Lopez learned about his trade to the Chicago White Sox at his wedding rehearsal

Although baseball is beloved across the globe, the MLB itself remains a business at the end of the day. This is something that Lopez himself learned this past weekend. The infielder reportedly found out that he was traded to the Chicago White Sox while doing his wedding rehearsal.

"Happy to come home, Nicky Lopez was at his own wedding rehearsal dinner when he learned of trade to the White Sox @MLBBruceLevine" - @670TheScore

On Friday, November 17, Lopez, pitcher Michael Soroka, left-hander Jared Shuster, infielder Braden Shewmake, and Minor League pitcher Riley Gowens were traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Aaron Bummer. This was the same day that he and his then-fiance were set to do their wedding rehearsal.

