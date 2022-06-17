"10 games straight of L’s" "I hate baseball" - Chicago Cubs fans hit rock bottom after 10th straight loss, find themselves tied in standings with Cincinnati Reds

The Chicago Cubs are one of the oldest and most storied franchises in the MLB, but since winning the World Series in 2016, success has eluded them. The were recently swept by the San Diego Padres in a four-game series, resulting in the 10th straight loss for the Chicago Cubs.

The National League Central is a very winnable division this season, but the Chicago Cubs now find themselves tied for last place with the Cincinnati Reds, who had one of the worst starts to a season in MLB history. They are not a team anybody wants to be around.

All the losing has had a profound effect on the fanbase, who are beginning to question why they even watch the sport.

This fan points out the losing streak the team has been on, and seems to be handling it better than most.

This season has not gone the way anybody in Chicago hoped, unless you are a Chicago White Sox fan. Then, you are reveling in the failures of this intracity rival.

It's hard to be optimistic as a Chicago Cubs fan

The Cubs need to make adjustments to win a game.

Believing in a sports team is both a gift and a curse, allowing for the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Right now, fans of the Chicago Cubs are going through one of those low points, and they are making their voices heard.

This fan would do well to remember that baseball is just a game, not the be all and end all.

This fan is very direct in their evaluation of the current state of the team.

This fan looks to the bright side, that his team allowed only six runs scored instead of the 19 they allowed in the last game.

This fan has a new fashion piece that he thinks is appropriate for fans who are embarrassed by their team.

This fan may have given up hope on the team, but the Cubs still have time to turn things around.

June is often the month that fans of the MLB either gain or lose hope for their team, and that is exactly what we are seeing this season. While there is time to turn things around, these fans certainly do not see that as a realistic possibility and are already setting their sights on the 2023 season.

