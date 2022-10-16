"101–win Braves done. 101-win Mets done. 111-win Dodgers done. 99-win Yankees fighting for their lives. It’s the year of the underdog" - MLB Playoffs littered with upsets as favourites crumble under pressure

The new MLB playoff format is creating all types of drama for baseball fans. This year has seen several upsets in the early rounds. Teams that have had great success in the regular season are choking under the lights of playoff baseball.

The New York Yankees are the latest division winners at risk of being knocked out. They were regarded as one of the favorites to win it all this year after a red-hot start to the season. After blowing a two-run lead in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, the Bronx Bombers are one loss away from going home.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis 101–win Braves done. 101-win Mets done. 111-win Dodgers done. 99-win Yankees fighting for their lives. It’s the year of the underdog. 101–win Braves done. 101-win Mets done. 111-win Dodgers done. 99-win Yankees fighting for their lives. It’s the year of the underdog.

Aside from the Houston Astros strolling to a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners, this postseason has been filled with unexpected results.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had an MLB-high 111 wins in 2022 and looked a shoo-in for the National League Championship Series. The team, one of the most expensive ever assembled, is stacked with talent.

Unfortunately, for the Dodgers, they crumbled when it counted the most. Dire pitching cost them as they lost the series to the San Diego Padres 3-1. It was a shock to Dodgers fans who have historically dominated the rivalry. The Dodgers had 22 more regular-season wins than the Padres.

The NL East possesses two of the most talented teams in the MLB. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets combined for 202 wins this season. They were held to a combined two playoff wins this year.

The Braves entered the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in baseball. They were the defending champions and proved they had the ability to go all the way. Unfortunately, a sluggish offense and leaky pitching staff led to their downfall.

"The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets combined for 202 wins this season. They combined for 2 wins in the playoffs. Wow." - Ben Verlander

The Mets, along with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, have one of the best pitching rotations in the league. Add to that All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, power-hitter Pete Alonso, and all-rounder Francisco Lindor left fans bamboozling over a sub-par performance in the postseason.

As mentioned earlier, the new MLB playoff format may be a reason for all these upsets. With the opening round now a best of three and the second round a best of five, there is little room for error. The regular season is important, but it doesn't mean much with a ring at the end of the season.

