$120M star credited as Red Sox's "culture changer" by Mark DeRosa

Alex Bregman has been on a tear in the last few games for the Boston Red Sox. He's riding a 10-game hitting streak and coming off two home runs in the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road.

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract and had a high upside coming into the season, as the dimensions of Fenway Park would allow him to be comfortable at the plate. His numbers so far have been nothing short of exemplary, and even his off-field activities with Red Sox prospects have not gone unnoticed.

That's why MLB analyst Mark DeRosa spoke highly of the Boston Red Sox third baseman, calling the veteran slugger not only a statistical force but the cultural reset the Boston Red Sox have long needed.

"I love everything he brings to the table — working with young players, how much he cares about the game, how much he wants to change the culture of what the Red Sox are about, and kind of put that team on his back," DeRosa said on MLB Network.

Alex Bregman has had an unprecedented good start to the season for the Boston Red Sox

After Mark DeRosa hailed Alex Bregman as a "culture changer," he went on to praise the kind of unprecedented start Bregman has posted to begin the 2025 season.

Through March and April, Bregman is posting a 176 wRC+ — the fifth-best early-season mark of his career. DeRosa pointed out that Bregman’s typical pattern is a slow start, followed by a strong summer surge, but notin 2025.

"Bring up his starts to the season: 2022 through May—117 wRC+," DeRosa added.

"After May? He takes off. 2023—same. Started slow, then took off. He recaptured glory with a 137 OPS+ the rest of the year. This year—a 176 wRC+ through March and April, fifth-best of his career. But what I love most about Alex is his desire to get better."

Beyond the numbers, DeRosa praised Bregman’s approach to hitting. Bregman keeps his body “square to the pitcher like aiming a rifle,” using visual cues like “flashlights on his shoulders and hips,” as per the analyst.

In 32 games and 129 plate appearances, Bregman is hitting .326 along with seven home runs and 26 RBIs. In his last 10 games, he's hitting .400 with three homers, eight RBIs and an on-base percentage of .490. He’s pulling the ball at will.

