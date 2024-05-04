“13-year extension right now” - Dodgers fans react to Andy Pages’ crucial hit in team's first walk-off victory over the Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a dramatic victory against the Atlanta Braves in their series opener. After squandering a 2-1 lead, they came back strongly to force the game into extra innings. Fans at the Dodger Stadium were stoked to watch an exciting showdown that eventually led to a walk-off victory.

The team fought back against the Braves as their offense opened up. It was a tough competition, but the Dodgers bullpen managed to prevent the Braves from scoring a winning run. The winning hit came in from the team's in-form rookie Andy Pages.

Pages has been consistent with his performance since his debut with the team this season. Fans were excited to witness the rising star deliver for their team during the 11th inning.

Several fans commented on extending Pages' contract with the team.

“13 year extension right now," wrote on fan.

"Andy Pages 10 year extension now," wrote another fan.

"Pages is my hero," added one fan.

"4-5 and a walk off hit, Pages better not go anywhere," one fan chipped in.

Several fans praised Pages for his hitting prowess.

"Pages is a good hitter. Finding contact no matter where the ball is. He’s a hunter," wrote one fan.

"Pages continues to impress us well deserved spot on the line up," another fan responded.

Andy Pages secures first walk-off win for the Dodgers in 2024

Andy Pages will be remembered for his contribution as he secured the first walk-off win for the team this year despite several prominent names like Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts in the team. Pages had limited appearances when compared to the other veterans. Despite just 60 appearances at the plate, the rookie has already impressed the clubhouse.

Pages is slugging .333/ .354/ .567/ and .921. The 23-year-old smashed three home runs 11 RBIs and drove in 12 runs. The Dodgers have a young talented player who has great potential and manager Dave Roberts was all praise for the rookie outfielder.

“Every time he gets up there, it seems like he takes a good at-bat,” Roberts said of Pages. “The moment certainly doesn’t get too big for him."

Dave Roberts has given Andy Pages more appearances at the plate after opening up at-bats.

