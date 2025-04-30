$14M Padres star earns "Ant-man" nickname from ace Michael King for intriguing reason

San Diego Padres ace made an interesting comparison about his $14 million worth teammate. King went on to compare utility infielder Luis Arraez to Marvel Comics character "Ant-man."

Ant-man, which was created by comic legends Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby, first appeared in 1962 as Dr. Henry Pym. It was then brought to the mainstream in 2015 in the titular Marvel Cinematic Universe movie starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang. When asked why King compared Arraez to the minute superhero, the hurler had an interesting reply.

"He's not going to like this, but I almost have him as Ant-man because he will beat you to death with like little cuts," King said. (0:01-0:10)

King spoke to the media after the team's 7-4 victory yesterday over the Giants.

"He's not coming in there and mashing. I love Luis but that's his comparison. (0:12-0:21)

The Padres hurler's comparison of Arraez mirrors his contributions to the team. Never the flashy or powerful type of player, the three-time reigning batting champion adds value to the team in his own special way — tallying base hits and protecting hitters on the lineup.

Furthermore, King made another from the Avengers for his teammate Jason Heyward.

"Jason [Heyward] has got to be Captain America. He's the leader, built like Captain America in terms of muscle, and he's just a great presence to have in the locker room and the dugout." (0:22-0:34)

Padres end four-game skid with strong victory over rivals

After a 15-4 start, the San Diego Padres seemingly forgot how to win as they have lost four straight games, including a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. Fortunately, the team bounced back in yesterday's game against NL West rival Giants with a 7-4 victory.

Padres starter Nick Pivetta picked up his third victory of the season after giving up just three-runs on five base hits with nine strikeouts in 5 and 1/3 innings. On the other hand, Giants ace Logan Webb had a rare off day as he gave up five earned runs on nine base hits in five innings to the Friars.

Xander Bogaerts played a starring role in San Diego's win over San Francisco. The multi-time All-Star smashed his first home run of the season as he finished the game by going two-for-four with three RBIs amd two runs.

Although they drew first blood in the series against their NL West foes, they are far from being out of the woods as they sit in third place at the competitive division in spite of their sublime 18-11 record.

