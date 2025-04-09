$150,000,000-worth Giants icon backs Dodgers amid criticism over stacked roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have built a formidable roster over the last few seasons and this offseason was no different as the defending World Series champions flexed their financial muscle by making several notable signings.

However, the spending has come with scrutiny from fans, most notably for their deferred $700 million deal for Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani last offseason. Ohtani's arrival has been followed by several other notable signings, making the Dodgers the most stacked team in baseball.

While the Dodgers receive flak from opposition fans over their squad, they found an unlikely supporter in an NL West rival. San Francisco Giants' president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, dismissed the criticism against the Dodgers in a recent conversation with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on New York Post Sports.

Posey, a former All-Star catcher with a $150 million net worth, said (38:00 onwards):

"The simplest way for me to look at it is to think about this through an entertainment lens, that you can have a juggernaut team. I'd love to be a juggernaut one day, but anytime you have a juggernaut team that has the immense talent that they do, I think it's a good thing.

"I think it causes conversations. I mean, every time I'm interviewed, I get asked about it. And so I think that's good for baseball as a whole for the industry. If the more we talk about it, the more people are talking about baseball. I think it's a good thing."

Buster Posey joined the Giants front office after the team hired him to replace Farhan Zaidi, who was fired by the team in September last year.

Buster Posey's Giants stint is off to a flying start

Since Buster Posey's arrival, there has been a noticeable change in the team's strategy. Following a busy offseason after Posey joined the front office, the Giants are making headlines with a strong start.

Although the Giants were shut out in their latest outing against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, they are 8-3 for the season, trailing rivals the San Diego Padres in the hotly contested NL West.

One of the goals for the former three-time World Series winner is to help the Giants to the postseason after a disastrous season last year. As of now, after a strong start, they seem on track to achieve that goal.

