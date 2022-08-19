"$18 million a year and he couldn't find a taxi or Uber driver?" "Guy is an absolute dips**t" - Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna vilified by MLB Twitter following DUI arrest

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning on charges of driving under the influence.
According to a CBS 46 report, he was busted by Norcross Police for Failure to Maintain Lane.
“#Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. Friday. This is less than 15 months after his arrest on domestic-violence charges, and 11 months after he entered a diversion program and was placed on 6 months probation.” - David O’Brien
Marcell Ozuna was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. The Braves are set to take on the Houston Astros in a three-match set, starting tonight.
Given the numerous transportation options available in this day and age, fans are baffled as to how DUI is still a thing.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Ozuna has run into trouble with the law.
Last May, he was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after cops witnessed him choke his wife and throw her against a wall.
The charges were later dropped after he entered a pre-trial diversion program. Ozuna was suspended for 20 games under the MLB’s Domestic Violence policy, causing him to miss the Braves’ historic World Series run.
Ozuna last played for the Braves on August 14 against the Miami Marlins.
The Braves signed him to a lucrative four-year deal worth $65 million back in February 2021. In 155 games since the start of the 2021 campaign, he has compiled a .214 BA, .271 OBP, and .381 SLG with 27 homers and 153 Ks.
Irrespective of his statistics, which aren’t compelling to begin with, there is no excuse for domestic violence or endangering others on the road.
The latest developments, coupled with his past record, might make the Braves consider parting ways with him sooner rather than later.
MLB unlikely to suspend Marcell Ozuna owing to similar cases in the past
It is unclear if the league will impose further sanctions on Ozuna. In retrospect, it seems rather unlikely. MLB does not have a formal DUI suspension policy.
Toronto Blue Jays coach Pete Walker was arrested for DUI last spring, but he wasn’t suspended.
High-profile names like Miguel Cabrera, Shin-Soo Choo, Danny Duffy, and Yovani Gallardo have all been guilty of the same sin in recent years. However, none of them faced suspensions.
Taking those into account, it’s unlikely that the MLB will dish out any sentence of their own.