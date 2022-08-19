"$18 million a year and he couldn't find a taxi or Uber driver?" "Guy is an absolute dips**t" - Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna vilified by MLB Twitter following DUI arrest

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning on charges of driving under the influence.

According to a CBS 46 report, he was busted by Norcross Police for Failure to Maintain Lane.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL #Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. Friday. This is less than 15 months after his arrest on domestic-violence charges, and 11 months after he entered a diversion program and was placed on 6 months probation. #Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. Friday. This is less than 15 months after his arrest on domestic-violence charges, and 11 months after he entered a diversion program and was placed on 6 months probation.

“#Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. Friday. This is less than 15 months after his arrest on domestic-violence charges, and 11 months after he entered a diversion program and was placed on 6 months probation.” - David O’Brien

Marcell Ozuna was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. The Braves are set to take on the Houston Astros in a three-match set, starting tonight.

Rob @baseball_1092 @DOBrienATL Drinking at 4:30am probably won’t help you raise a .215 avg is my guess. @DOBrienATL Drinking at 4:30am probably won’t help you raise a .215 avg is my guess.

Given the numerous transportation options available in this day and age, fans are baffled as to how DUI is still a thing.

Ryan Martin @MilitantViking @DOBrienATL $18 million a year and he couldn't find a taxi or Uber driver? Maybe Braves ought to just eat the rest of that contract and let baby-face Grissom fill that role. Even if Grissom regresses, which he likely might, he'd still be an upgrade over Ozuna. @DOBrienATL $18 million a year and he couldn't find a taxi or Uber driver? Maybe Braves ought to just eat the rest of that contract and let baby-face Grissom fill that role. Even if Grissom regresses, which he likely might, he'd still be an upgrade over Ozuna.

Rudy @ObscureLinez @DOBrienATL Will never understand people driving impaired, never mind millionaires that can afford a personal driver or a $40 Uber. Pathetic. @DOBrienATL Will never understand people driving impaired, never mind millionaires that can afford a personal driver or a $40 Uber. Pathetic.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Ozuna has run into trouble with the law.

Last May, he was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after cops witnessed him choke his wife and throw her against a wall.

The charges were later dropped after he entered a pre-trial diversion program. Ozuna was suspended for 20 games under the MLB’s Domestic Violence policy, causing him to miss the Braves’ historic World Series run.

Jason Walker 🦬 @Jason_Walker24 @DOBrienATL @Ken_Rosenthal ATL about to win the World Series again. They are 1 for 1 in seasons Ozuna is arrested! @DOBrienATL @Ken_Rosenthal ATL about to win the World Series again. They are 1 for 1 in seasons Ozuna is arrested!

Ozuna last played for the Braves on August 14 against the Miami Marlins.

The Braves signed him to a lucrative four-year deal worth $65 million back in February 2021. In 155 games since the start of the 2021 campaign, he has compiled a .214 BA, .271 OBP, and .381 SLG with 27 homers and 153 Ks.

Rob @baseball_1092 @DOBrienATL Drinking at 4:30am probably won’t help you raise a .215 avg is my guess. @DOBrienATL Drinking at 4:30am probably won’t help you raise a .215 avg is my guess.

t @CrosslinT @DOBrienATL I think a DFA is coming. They’ll have to eat $37M (I think), but with Piña back next year Contreras can primarily DH. At least there are no extra cost replacement options. @DOBrienATL I think a DFA is coming. They’ll have to eat $37M (I think), but with Piña back next year Contreras can primarily DH. At least there are no extra cost replacement options.

Irrespective of his statistics, which aren’t compelling to begin with, there is no excuse for domestic violence or endangering others on the road.

Matthew Daley @MattDaleyOH @DOBrienATL Frankly, I don’t give one single f*ck what his stats are. It was nauseating that they kept him after the domestic abuse arrest, and this is a clear indication that he hasn’t learned a damn thing. Even if he had 40 HR right now — CUT HIM. @DOBrienATL Frankly, I don’t give one single f*ck what his stats are. It was nauseating that they kept him after the domestic abuse arrest, and this is a clear indication that he hasn’t learned a damn thing. Even if he had 40 HR right now — CUT HIM.

The latest developments, coupled with his past record, might make the Braves consider parting ways with him sooner rather than later.

MLB unlikely to suspend Marcell Ozuna owing to similar cases in the past

It is unclear if the league will impose further sanctions on Ozuna. In retrospect, it seems rather unlikely. MLB does not have a formal DUI suspension policy.

(40-61) :( @WinkerFanPage @DOBrienATL @Ken_Rosenthal Marcell Ozuna beat up his wife on video and he got a slap on the wrist. He should have at least a year of suspension. @DOBrienATL @Ken_Rosenthal Marcell Ozuna beat up his wife on video and he got a slap on the wrist. He should have at least a year of suspension.

Toronto Blue Jays coach Pete Walker was arrested for DUI last spring, but he wasn’t suspended.

High-profile names like Miguel Cabrera, Shin-Soo Choo, Danny Duffy, and Yovani Gallardo have all been guilty of the same sin in recent years. However, none of them faced suspensions.

Taking those into account, it’s unlikely that the MLB will dish out any sentence of their own.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt