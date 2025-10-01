"1st time embarrassed of his father" - Joe Kelly's wife Ashley makes hilarious revelation on the ex-Dodgers star's ceremonial first pitch

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 01, 2025 22:58 GMT
Joe Kelly with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@ashleynicokelly)
As the LA Dodgers geared up to face the Cincinnati Reds for the first game of the wild-card series on Tuesday, former starting pitcher, Joe Kelly, was in attendance with his wife, Ashley, and his kids, Knox, Blake and Crue.

In fact, the former Dodger also took the mound before the game to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Dodgers later took to Instagram to post about Kelly's return to his former stomping ground.

"Mariachi Joe. Welcome back to Dodger Stadium, Kelly family!" the post read
also-read-trending Trending

Sharing the same post to her story shortly after, Joe Kelly's wife, Ashley, hilariously revealed that her son, Knox, was "embarrassed" because of the way his dad threw the pitch.

In Joe Kelly's defense, Ashley also revealed that his tight jacket, and the fact that he was wearing his World Series winners rings on his throwing hand, did not do the 37-year-old any favors when it came time to throw the ball.

"Knox was PISSED that he bounced it 🤣 like potential 1st time he's ever been embarrassed of his father. I wish I would've had Knox's real time words caught on camera because I was cackling."
"Joe was like 'bro you have no idea how tight this jacket is on me now, I can't get my arm up'. Joe also thought it was a good idea to wear his WORLD SERIES rings on his throwing hand so he tried to keep those from falling off as well." Ashley Kelly posted
Screenshot of Ashley Kelly&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ashleynicokelly IG Stories)
Joe Kelly's kids Knox and Blake met soccer superstar Son Heung-min at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday

As Joe Kelly and his family headed to the ballpark to cheer for the Dodgers on Tuesday, the MLB stars in action on the field weren't the only notable athletes at Dodger Stadium.

Soccer star Son Heung-Min, who currently plies his trade for Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer, was also in attendance to catch a glimpse of MLB postseason action.

During his time at Dodger Stadium, the Korean midfielder also met Joe Kelly's kids Knox and Blake, as evidenced by a snap Ashley Kelly posted to her Instagram story later the same day.

"Got to hang all night with this stud! Can't wait to watch you in person @hm_son7⚽" Ashley Kelly posted
Screenshot of Ashley Kelly&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ashleynicokelly IG Stories)
Before coming over to the United States, Son Heung-min enjoyed a great career playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, which is widely considered to be the best soccer league in the world. He made 333 appearances in total during his time in North London, scoring 127 goals.

Raghav Mehta

