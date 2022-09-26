"I keep it in my truck at all times" - Throwback to 2014 WS MVP Madison Bumgarner declaring the World Series trophy travels with him everywhere he goes

After beating the Kansas City Royals in 2014, former San Francisco Giants star Madison Bumgarner revealed that he traveled everywhere with the World Series trophy .

Bumgarner appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' He spoke about his third World Series win which also saw him named the World Series Most Valuable Player. He said:

"Yeah, I keep it [World Series trophy] in my truck at all times...That's pretty unbelievable. I never would have thought. It's been an unbelievable ride so far, and hopefully, there's more to come."

Bumgarner's 0.25 ERA during that series is the lowest in history among pitchers with, at least, 20 innings. He also became the first player to win the MVP award in Giants' franchise history. He was the 28th overall player. In 36 innings, he allowed just one run and 14 hits. He struck out 31 and walked five.

Madison Bumgarner has two years left on his contract with the Diamondbacks in the MLB

His first World Series win came a year after making his MLB debut with the Giants in 2010. He followed that up with another title in 2012, before an epic Game 7 win over the Royals to become a three-time champion. The 33-year-old spent a decade with the Giants before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

Madison Bumgarner has made final appearance of the 2022 season with the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo revealed that Madison Bumgarner will no longer feature this season, putting an end to his misery in 2022. Bumgarner posted a 7-15 record, 4.88 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 158.2 innings, his worst-ever record in the MLB.

Lovullo also revealed that he will give youngsters a chance in the rotation as the veteran will make way in the squad. He said (via FanNation):

"To be honest with you, Bum is going to be done for the year. Bum is shutdown for the year. It just played out that way. He's perfectly healthy. I made the decision that — he had an unbelievable start in his last start, and I just felt like, 'Let's end the year on that and get after a healthy offseason."

Despite showing glimpses of his past brilliance, the 33-year-old has struggled to maintain form and consistency, with Lovullo trying out young pitchers in Tommy Henry and righty Drey Jameson. Madison Bumgarner had an impressive start to the 2022 season, but dropped off massively. In his three years in Arizona, he is now 15-29 with a 4.98 ERA in 65 starts.

