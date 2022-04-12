2022 MLB livestream: Everything you need to know about watching baseball online

Want to know where to watch free MLB livestream? Is your location inaccessible on MLB.TV due to blackout restrictions for in-market games? Don't worry, we've got you all covered! We'll breakdown the possible ways you can watch MLB games through different online platforms.

Baseball is back after its long hiatus, and fans are packing the stadiums for its return. For example, 46,097 watched the opening encounter between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx. But what about those who can't physically attend the games due to other commitments? Here is a list of how you may watch the games on your mobile device in the palm of your hand.

MLB livestream apps

MLB games are easy to find online

#1 MLB.TV

The platform with the most number of games covered is MLB.TV. Of course, as many people know by now, it is an out-of-market option. This means that if you are a huge Dodgers fan, and you want to watch the live Dodgers game online, MLB.TV will restrict you from doing so, but you can still watch other games on the network except for the live Dodgers game.

They have three different offerings: $24.99 a month, $119.99 to watch your favorite out-of-market team for a season, and $139.99 for a full year's subscription of out-of-market games. All options have MLB livestream and video-on-demand options.

MLB.TV is compatible with iOS devices, Apple TV, Android devices, AndroidTV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TV, and it can be an add-on channel for Prime Video members.

#2 Apple TV+

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels on Friday Night Baseball

Yes, you read that correctly — MLB livestream is available on Apple TV+. The streaming service offers "Friday Night Baseball" double-headers for free for a limited time. They will also have pre-game and post-game shows and "MLB Big Inning" nightly to showcase the highlights of the day's games.

This, however, didn't come without a hitch. Like any beginner in their new job, Apple TV+ was criticized on their first try to deliver the games.

Evan Roberts @EvanRobertsWFAN Nothing can ruin baseball… and then Apple TV + came along Nothing can ruin baseball… and then Apple TV + came along

"Nothing can ruin baseball… and then Apple TV + came along" - @ Evan Roberts

Fans complained about off-topic comments made by the commentators, the interruption of the streaming broadcast, and the lack of playback controls. These are only a few among the many complaints about the new face in the game of MLB livestreams.

#3 FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Youtube TV, and Sling

ESPN Baseball Tonight

Most of the MLB games will be aired on traditional television this year. ESPN, Fox, TBS, and the MLB Network will mostly air nationally televised games, and regional stations will air area-specific games. Subscription to the following streaming services will give users a chance to watch the games both on the television and online.

Streaming platform Fox FS1 ESPN ESPN2 TBS MLB Network FuboTV Available Available Available Available Available Hulu + Live TV Available Available Available Available YoutubeTV Available Available Available Sling (Orange tier) Available Available Available Available Sling (Blue Tier) Available Available Available Available Sling (Orange + Blue tier) Available Available Available Available Available Available

FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV offer MLB livestream services starting at $69.99 a month. While Sling starts from $35 on the lower tier but can cost up to $50 per month for the upper tier subscription. YoutubeTV will cost you $64.99 a month and as an additional bonus, it doesn't have any binding contracts, so you may cancel it at any time.

#4 DirecTV Stream

A DirecTV blimp flies over Oriole Park at Camden Yards

In the search for the best option for MLB livestream, DirecTV Stream comes to mind. It may have a $69.99 cost per month but the wide array of local netwoks offers the best coverage options for MLB games. Of course, blackout restrictions still apply even with the hefty price tag.

#5 Virtual Private Network (VPN)

New York Yankees watching the game on live TV

If you are tired and frustrated that your favorite team's game is being blacked out due to area restrictions, we would like to recommend a solution: VPNs, or virtual private networks. There are a ton of options on the web and on mobile devices on which VPN is the best choice. We do recommend you check to make sure it is a legitimate option and has reasonable prices. This can help relieve the problem of geographical restrictions.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt