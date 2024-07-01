2024 MLB Home Run Derby: Orioles star Gunnar Henderson becomes first participant to showcase power at Globe Life Field

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson has confirmed his participation in the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby contest, which will be held on July 15 at Globe Life Field. He's the first participant to reveal some fat, and as we head closer to the All-Star week, more and more names will start to show up.

While being mic'd up during the third inning of the O's series finale at Camden Yards against the Rangers, Henderson revealed his participation in the Derby.

"This will be my first competitive one ever, so I'm just looking to be competitive out there. I mean, obviously going to win it," Henderson said on the ESPN broadcast. "But yeah, as long as I can put up some competitive rounds, then I'll be happy."

Gunnar Henderson's participation in the power contest comes on the back of top power numbers, slashing .290/.388/.612 with 26 home runs and 58 RBIs in 81 games. His 26 dingers only trail Aaron Judge's 31.

All things considered, Henderson could be a big name coming into the contest. Another big name who could be joining the eight-slugger field is the Dodgers' two-way star, Shohei Ohtani. However, as he's recovering from Tommy John surgery, he may avoid participating.

Last season, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the contest. Among active players, Pete Alonso has won two Home Run Derby contests (2019 and 2021).

Gunnar Henderson's 36-game on-base streak ends against Texas Rangers

MLB: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles (IMAGN)

Entering Sunday's game at Camden Yards, third baseman Gunnar Henderson was riding a 36-game on-base streak. However, in Baltimore's 11-2 loss to the Rangers, Henderson was struck out four times, ending his ongoing streak.

In the same game, Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hit the first cycle this season and helped his team snap their six-game losing streak. Langford reached base twice in the fifth inning, tripled in the fourth, and singled in the sixth. The 22-year-old outfielder then made it 11-2 with a three-run home slam in the eighth inning on a shot down the left-field line.

The Orioles dropped to 53-31 and are tied for the top spot with the Yankees (54-32) in the AL East.