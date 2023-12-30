On Friday, the New York Mets learned they had lost out on one of their reported targets, Lucas Giolito. The crafty righty signed a two-year, $38.5 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.

This stings for Steve Cohen and company, who are searching for another starting pitcher. They were "among the most aggressive teams" trying to sign Giolito and even made him an offer, as per Newsday Sports' Tim Healey.

With Lucas Giolito having signed for Boston, there is now one less dependable starter on the open market, which continues to dwindle after Yoshinobu Yamamoto's signing with the Dodgers.

New York will likely pivot to another starting pitcher still on the open market. Currently, their rotation consists of Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, and Adrian Houser.

Mets fans on social media expressed their displeasure after the news, with one fan writing:

"Stearns still thinks he is with the Brewers a small market team this is very disappointing terrible off season so far still I ask who is going to pitch" one fan posted.

"2024 is a punt season" another fan posted.

Mets fans cannot help but feel agitated when thinking about the offseason thus far. They have been aggressive on multiple players, and each has decided to play elsewhere.

Fans are preparing themselves for a rough season. They fear it will be hard to compete with a team like the Atlanta Braves with the roster they have on paper right now.

Will the Mets pivot after losing out on Lucas Giolito?

Luckily for the Mets, Lucas Giolito is not the only free-agent starting pitcher. There is an influx of capable starting pitchers who still do not have a home for the 2024 season.

Pitchers such as two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Shota Imanaga are still on the open market. However, whether the team is interested in any of these arms is unclear.

If they do not want to take a swing at the top remaining arms, somebody like Hyun Jin Ryu would be a good option. He spent the 2023 season with the Toronto Blue Jays, posting a 3-3 record with a 3.46 ERA on the 52 innings he pitched. He is a year removed from Tommy John surgery and could find his groove again in 2024.

Whatever direction the front office goes, they need to do it quickly. With each passing day, more free agents are coming off the board. They do not want to be left to fill the holes with the players nobody else wants.

