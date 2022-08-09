“23 scoreless innings for the Padres offense” “Padres need to wake up” - MLB fans Dumbfounded over San Diego Padres 5-game losing streak

The San Diego Padres were supposed to be MLB's three-headed monster of Soto, Machado, and Bell punishing the opposition. Instead, the Padres have deteriorated before our very eyes.

Monday night's 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants marks the 5th straight since the big trade, going 2 and a half games without a run.

7 runs total in the current 5 game losing streak.



Since the additions of Juan Soto and Josh Bell, the Friars have scored 16 runs in 6 games. That includes a 9-3 victory in their first game against the Colorado Rockies, who respectfully didn't serve as a good MLB measuring stick.

Naturally, these string of hecklers took to social media as one would from the left field bleachers at Oracle Park.

Another below just relentlessly pushing the dagger deeper.

The San Diego Padres haven't had a scoreless streak this bad since the 2017 MLB season. Since the deadline, San Diego has been averaging less than 3 runs/game in 6 games. One reporter put the same sentiment in plain perspective and he's right.

Right in the fact that the Padres have been far worse offensively with their recent superstar acquisitions.

What makes this loss so difficult for the San Diego Padres is the controversial call at home plate, in which Brandon Drury was ruled out upon further review. You be the judge.

That out ended the inning with the Giants clinging to a 1-0 lead that would ultimately be the final score.

From then on, it was young rising-star hurler Camilo Doval who closed the game in the ninth with a 103MPH fastball to get swinging.

Doval lowered his ERA to 2.93 in his strikeout of none other than Josh Bell to end the game.

Is an MLB Division Series suddenly Looking Bleak for the San Diego Padres?

Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out

At first glance, the lack of production is troubling. That's one of the reasons acquiring a player or players midway through the MLB season can risk chemistry. However, this is too good a heart of the order to stay too cold for too long.

The sample size is too small to write them off just yet. If we're still talking about offensive struggles two weeks from now, then it might be time to hit the big red button. As it currently stands, there's time to turn it around.

However, the San Diego Padres have slipped to 16 GB of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Though they still hold the final wild-card spot, they lead by just 1 game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. This ship needs to turn itself, or this historical trade could end up being a historical disaster for the Friars.

