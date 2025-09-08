2x World Series champ celebrates as sons Ethan and Jackson Holliday hit homers 15 minutes apart

Matt Holliday enjoyed an emotion that every baseball father would have liked. Both of his sons, Jackson Holliday and Ethan Holliday, are carrying forward his legacy in the MLB, making their old man proud every time they swing for the fences.

Ad

On Saturday, a special moment occurred. Jackson and Ethan both went for the yard on the same day, just 15 minutes apart. Ethan, who was picked by the Colorado Rockies as the No. 4 pick in this year's draft, homered against Rancho Cucamonga's Hyun-Seok Jang on Saturday night at 9:37 p.m. ET.

Fifteen minutes later, at 9:52 p.m., Jackson swung for the fences to break LA Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth. Matt reshared a post mentioning the same, that he would be proud seeing both his boys do well.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matt Holliday's Instagram story

Ethan Holliday blessed to have his father, Matt Holliday, and brother, Jackson Holliday, by his side

Ethan Holliday is playing for the Single-A Fresno Grizzlies. He only found about his brother going deep 15 minutes later after his own minor league game had ended. It took him back to the time when the brothers went the distance on the same day.

Ad

Talking about learning from his father and brother, Ethan feels blessed and grateful for the position he finds himself in.

"They both have incredible insight for me," Ethan said. "But I'm playing the game myself now. I'm not just watching them. So I just find those adjustments to being able to learn more about yourself, learn more about the pitchers and just remember that you're not a finished product. Just go out there and compete - you got to play the mental game around here.

Ad

"Having my dad and my brother has been huge, but also having a great community around me and having great coaches down here, I'm blessed for sure."

Jackson Holliday has admitted that Ethan is a far more scarier at-bat than he was when he was in the same age. Ethan, who made his debut for the Grizzlies on Aug. 12, has enjoyed a four-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 15 of 17 games played so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More