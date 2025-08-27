2x World Series champ lights up Phillies with brutal one-liner: "They’re overrated"

The Philadelphia Phillies, unlike their other NL East opponents, have been consistent over the past few seasons. They are almost certain to book their places in the playoffs, making it their fourth consecutive year. The New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins, despite reaching the playoffs, haven't had this consistency.However, according to a Mets legend, that is still not enough. On the Mets podcast, live in front of fans at Citi Field, current broadcaster Keith Hernandez was asked to give his opinion about the Phillies in a sentence.He pondered for some time before stating a two-word response.“They’re overrated,” Hernandez said.Given that he is a Mets Hall of Famer with his jersey retired at Citi Field, Hernandez's response is expected. However, his comment could be directed at the fact that Philadelphia hasn't found much postseason success. Despite a World Series run in 2022, they were beaten in the NLCS by much lesser-fancied Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 and lost to the Mets in the NLDS in 2024.Currently, they are runaway leaders of the division, with them having a sizeable 5.0 game lead despite losing two games at Citi Field in the ongoing series. The Mets, on the other hand, will seemingly have to settle for a Wild Card spot.Keith Hernandez's previous comments about Phillies along similar linesIn 2022, alongside play-by-play commentator Gary Cohen, Hernandez had expressed his ire at calling the NL East team's games because they always failed to match his expectations.“I’ve expressed to our front office at SNY that I hate doing Phillie games,” Hernandez said. “They never seem to disappoint. As far as fundamentally, defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to it.”It is up to the Philadelphia to defy Hernandez's statements and prove that they are capable of competing for the big prize yet again.