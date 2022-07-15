3 Changes the Los Angeles Angels need to make to their roster before MLB trade deadline

Saying that the Los Angeles Angels are having a below par campaign would be a massive understatement. Their dreadful run has truly been a head-scratcher. How can a team have both Shohei Othani and Mike Trout and still miss the playoffs?

With the trade deadline of August 2 fast approaching, the Los Angeles Angels need to strategize real fast. Will they simply stay put and see the season out? They are seven games shy of a playoff spot and sit fourth in the American League West.

The Angels could contemplate going down that route and use the off-season break to build back up ahead of next season. However, they haven’t made the postseason in eight years, so doing nothing at all wouldn’t instill any hope in fans.

The next option is to buy. This would make sense if the Los Angeles Angels bridge the gap in the wild card race over the next couple of weeks. The Angels have a win-loss percentage of .438. That's well shy of the Toronto Blue Jays’ .528, which currently holds the final AL wild card spot.

The last option is to sell, which makes the most sense, given their current state of affairs. The Angels have holes everywhere throughout their lineup that they need to plug.

Whether it’s buying, selling, or doing nothing at all, the Los Angeles Angels will need to address 3 key areas one way or the other.

#1 The lineup (buy)

The Angels have a very good top of the order with Taylor Ward, Trout, Othani, and Jared Walsh. The positive takeaways end right there. The bottom half of the lineup is absolutely unreliable.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Brandon Drury is an option to consider. The Reds sit rock bottom in the National League Central, and Drury will be a free agent next year. Of all the names likely to be traded this summer, Drury is a big possibility. Given his versatility, Drury is one good option for the Angels to consider.

Brandon Drury of the Cincinnati Reds in action against the Atlanta Braves

Drury has played 51 games at third base, 20 games at second, five at first and two at short. He hasn’t manned the corners this year but has done so in previous seasons. This year, Drury has hit 18 homers and is currently has a BA of .279, an OBP of .338, a SLG of .535 and a wRC+ of 137.

#2 The rotation (buy)

The Angels are not shy of pitchers in their squad, they just don’t have good ones who can deliver consistently week in and week out. They have tried various permutations and combinations, none of which have worked.

Oakland Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas is another name heavily linked with a switch. The Angels would be wise to monitor his situation.

Frankie Montas is another name for the Los Angeles Angels to consider.

The 29-year-old Montas has compiled a 3.26 ERA (113 ERA+) and a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 starts this season.

#3 The bullpen (sell)

The bullpen, although an area of concern, needs less attention than the two sections above.

The Angels have Raisel Iglesias who is a strong closer, and all hope is not lost on Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup. There’s enough to suggest that the Angels are capable of holding on to a lead when their pen clicks.

Noah Syndergaard is likely headed for an exit.

Someone has to make way though, and that name is most likely going to be Noah Syndergaard. His bumper contract is expiring and he looks likely to fetch the most value out of all the options.

There is one strand of hair in the soup. Syndergaard is fresh off Tommy John surgery. Any team that acquires him will have to assume a considerable amount of risk. That is likely to drive his price down.

