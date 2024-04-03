3 Dodgers players who've struggled in Opening Week so far ft. James Outman

After committing well over $1 billion in new acquisitions this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to treat fans to a team like none other.

While the star-studded NL West ballclub is off to a strong start by all metrics, not everyone on the roster can claim to have contributed. Today, we take a look at three members of the team who are hoping to get things moving as the season matures.

Three Los Angeles Dodgers who have struggled over opening week

#3 Gavin Lux

Once prized as one of the Dodgers' top young names, Wisconsin native Gavin Lux' career trajectory took a major hit in February 2023.

The then-25 year old tore his ACL, ending his 2023 season before it even began. After reporting to camp this year, Lux struggled at second base, committing two errors and myriad more awkward throws.

Since being shifted from shortstop to second base in favor of Mookie Betts this year, Gavin Lux is 5-for-25 with a single RBI and five strikeouts.

"Gavin Lux plays at second base since the move, including today" - Chad Moriyama

#2 Michael Grove

The 27-year old Michael Grove solidified his position in the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen last season. However, in three outings on the bump this season, things have been anything but solid.

Grove has a 13.50 ERA, owing to his allowing of seven earned runs in 10 innings, including four runs surrendered over just two innings against the San Diego Padres in South Korea on Mar. 21.

"CHANGE 2: 3/21 @PADRES vs @DODGERS T3 Fernando Tatis now has a single instead of an error charged to Max Muncy. As a result, one run in the inning is changed to earned against Michael Grove. Change 2 for SD" - MLB Scoring Changes

#1 James Outman

Flanked in a Dodgers outfield by Teoscar Hernandez and Jason Heyward, James Outman has been notably absent from his team's 2024 offensive rumblings.

Coming off of a career-high 151 games in 2023, Outman is 3-for-25 on the season, and remains the only regular Dodgers position player without a home run or an RBI.

Despite manager Dave Roberts strong support for the 26-year old, James Outman understands fully that he will need to turn the season around soon.

"If you had James Outman's 1st hit as a 59 MPH swinging bunt into an overly shifted 3rd Base Man, then you need to go to Vegas. Great to see Outman get his 1st hit, then nail one into RF later. He's been making great swing decisions, results always follow. #dodgers" - Dodgers Daily

