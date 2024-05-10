3 early-season trades Yankees could make to solidify their hopes for postseason

Last season, the New York Yankees only narrowly avoided their first last-place divisional finish since 1990. The disastrous campaign also marked the first year since 2016 that no playoff baseball was played in the Bronx.

While the outlook for this season is much sunnier already, the team knows that a postseason berth could be relinquished as quickly as it is claimed. Here, we examine some of the moves the team's front office might want to think about now to ensure some serious chances in the postseason this fall.

Three advisable New York Yankees trades

#1 Luis Gil

Had it not been for Gerrit Cole's early-season injury, Luis Gil would likely not be in the Yankees' rotation right now.

Although he was not a planned member of that rotation, Gil has overcome all expectations filling in for Gerrit Cole, sporting a 3-1 record alongside a 2.92 ERA, amassed across 37 innings.

"The Yankees will need to monitor Luis Gil's innings in order to protect his long-term health" - Talkin' Yanks

However, Cole will not be gone forever. Now that the Yankees have given Gil a chance to show off his capabilities, perhaps several teams would want Gil's arm to help round out their rotations. In exchange, the Yankees could demand prospects of a host of fielding positions.

#2 Trent Grisham

Grisham, a 27 year-old outfielder, came to the Yankees from the San Diego Padres last December as part of the Juan Soto deal. Although initial expectations were not sky-high, Grisham has underwhelmed.

On a team with surplus numbers in the outfield, Trent Grisham has scraped together a slashline of .071/.212/.179 with one home run and three RBIs this season. With the Texan's contract expiring at the year, the New York Yankees could cash in on talent in other areas by dealing Grisham.

#3 Giancarlo Stanton

A former superstar, the Yankees might need to soon get more realistic about Giancarlo Stanton. The former MVP had the worst season of his career in 2023, hitting just .191/.275/.420. With Stanton, the Yankees find themselves in a peculiar situation.

"119.9 MPH off the bat and the hardest hit HR of 2024 for Giancarlo Stanton" - Sports on Prime

Although his former team, the Miami Marlins, will start sending the Yankees $30 million next season to eat up part of Stanton's contract, the Yankees are still on the hook for nearly $100 million.

If the right deal is made, the Yankees could find a suitor to take on more of Stanton's contract in exchange for a bat that, although streaky, has hammered 64 home runs since 2022.

