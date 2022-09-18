3 reasons why Los Angeles Dodgers are dominating the second half of the 2022 MLB season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in all of MLB, and it's not even close.

The Dodgers knew they would be good this year, but they couldn't have expected to dominate the league like they have. After defeating the San Francisco Giants 7-2, the Blue Crew secured their 100th win on Saturday night.

L.A. is on pace to break their franchise record of most wins in a single season at 106. They have achieved this feat twice in 2019 and 2021. With 18 games left in the regular season, it looks like the Dodgers will cruise past this number.

They have already clinched their spot in the postseason by winning the division. The organization has made a habit of winning the National League West. This is their 9th time winning the division in the last 10 seasons.

What makes the Los Angeles Dodgers so dominant?

#3 Pitching

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are backed by their ace, Clayton Kershaw, they got surprise performances from other starters. Tony Gonsolin has had a fantastic 2022 season. He has a league-best 16-1 record as a pitcher. His record could have been even better, but the righty recently went to the IL in late August.

Another pitcher who is having a great season so far is Julio Urias. He has the third-best record in all of baseball at 16-7. His ERA is a low 2.30 which ranks him fourth in the league. He is in the running for the NL Cy Young Award.

#2 Mookie Betts and Trea Turner

Freddie Freeman #5 and Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers react after scoring on a two-run single

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner start off this Dodgers' batting order. The speedy duo are a real threat to start the game off. Both players were named All-Star starters this season.

Mookie Betts is batting .274 on the season with 34 home runs and 12 stolen bases. Trea Turner is hitting .304 with 20 home runs and 25 stolen bases. When Betts and Turner both get on base, their speed is troubling for defenses.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Freddie Freeman are all top-10 in position player fWAR right now



They hit 1-2-3



35 teams since 1900 had 3+ of top 10 for a season:



- 8 involved a leadoff hitter



- NONE had 1-2-3 (players' most common order spots)



#1 Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on-deck during the sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Freddie Freeman this past offseason from the Atlanta Braves. Freeman has been a force to be reckoned with since putting on the Dodger Blue. The base hit king leads the league with a .330 batting average. Freeman punishes teams with sheer speed on bases like Betts and Turner.

The Dodgers are in cruise-control until the postseason. An early playoff clinch will allow them to rest guys before the playoffs start. The Los Angeles Dodgers put themselves in the best position to win a World Series title in 2022.

