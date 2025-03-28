3 shocking results from Opening Day 2025 ft. Mets losing to Astros

The 2025 MLB season is underway with teams engaging in their Opening Day fixtures on Thursday. While the first game of the regular season is too early to judge a team's strengths and weaknesses, MLB teams try to lay down a marker with a win on Opening Day.

Ad

However, it doesn't always go to plan for teams and it was the same this year as fans witnessed a few shocking results on Thursday night. Here are the three most shocking results from Opening Day 2025.

3 shocking results from Opening Day 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#Chicago White Sox thrash Los Angeles Angels

The Chicago White Sox were the worst team in MLB last season, finishing with a record-breaking 41-121 record, one of the worst in major league history. While the Angels weren't too great either in 2024, they were expected to improve this season with the presence of Mike Trout in the lineup.

Ad

Trending

However, it was the White Sox who did the heavy lifting on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, racing to a 3-0 lead after the second inning. Although the Angels tried to fight their way back into the game, Chicago rallied with a five-run eighth inning to win 8-1.

It was the Angels' fourth successive loss on Opening Day and their 11th in the last 12 seasons.

# New York Mets fall to Houston Astros in tense finale

Ad

All the eyes were on Juan Soto, making his Mets debut at Minute Maid Park for the Opening Day contest against the Houston Astros. The $765 million star reached base in his first two plate appearances on Thursday.

However, with the Astros leading 3-1 in the ninth inning and the game on the line, Soto swung at an off-target slider from Josh Hader, stranding runners on base to give Houston the win.

Ad

It was a disappointing start for Mets pitcher Clay Holmes, who is transitioning into a starter from the bullpen this season. Holmes went 4.2 innings, allowing five hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

# Pittsburgh Pirates lose to Miami Marlins

The Pirates succumbed to a narrow 5-4 loss against the Marlins despite holding a 4-2 lead after the sixth inning. It was a late rally from Miami that undid the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes' work from the mound.

Ad

Skenes, up against former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara, was in an intense battle against the veteran righty. While the young flamethrower held his own, Skenes stumbled after a strong start, allowing consecutive walks before being taken off the mound in the sixth.

The Pirates ace would've hoped for a win on his first Opening Day start, but Pittsburgh's closers Colin Holderman and David Bednar allowed three runs in the final two innings to concede the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback