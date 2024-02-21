3 starting pitchers Yankees could target besides Blake Snell despite having serious interest in Cy Young winner

The New York Yankees are only a few days away from the beginning of Spring Training, yet there are still some questions regarding the team's pitching rotation. The team has been heavily linked to reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell all offseason, however, it remains to be seen if the two parties will reach an agreement any time soon.

If the New York Yankees are unable to reach a contract agreement with Blake Snell, they may need to look elsewhere to bolster their pitching rotation. There is an open spot in the rotation after Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes Jr., Carlos Rodon, and Marcus Stroman, which could be filled internally or from elsewhere around the league.

Here's a look at three Blake Snell alternatives for the New York Yankees this upcoming season

#1 - Jordan Montgomery

Although Snell may be the biggest name remaining on the free-agent market, Jordan Montgomery is certainly right behind him. A World Series champion with the Texas Rangers last season, Montgomery has been a coveted free agent all offseason. If New York decides to move on from Blake Snell, a reunion with Jordan Montgomery could be in their best interest.

"Boone made headlines saying the Yankees are “hell bent” on winning a championship. But if they were really hell bent, wouldn’t they go get Snell, Montgomery or at least Cease?" - @JonHeyman

#2 - Dylan Cease

If New York decides to pursue a starting pitcher on the trade market, the most logical target might be Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease. Given the number of years remaining on his contract, plus the fact that he is 28 years old him an intriguing addition to the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees have a number of top prospects who they could package together to tempt the White Sox into making a deal. Dylan Cease is coming off a disappointing 2023 campaign, however, he finished as the runner-up in the 2022 AL Cy Young voting.

#3 - Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen might not be the biggest name remaining in free agency, but he has been an effective arm in the MLB throughout his career. The 32-year-old is coming off a decent 2023 season split between the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, finishing the year with a 9-9 record with a 4.18 ERA and 111 strikeouts over 153.0 innings.

"Happy 32nd Birthday to former Phillies Pitcher Michael Lorenzen!" - @PhilsTailgate

Although these numbers leave something to be desired, it is worth mentioning that following Lorenzen's trade to the Phillies last season, the veteran threw a no-hitter in his home debut for the club. While Lorenzen might not be as exciting as Blake Snell for Yankees fans, he could be a much cheaper alternative for the club.

