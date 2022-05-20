3 things you probably didn't know about Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cole Tucker's girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens

The Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cole Tucker is dating Vanessa Hudgens, a Hollywood actress. The couple has flaunted their budding romance through charming images on social media, from declaring their love on Instagram to going on vacation and walking the red carpet together. Hudgens has 45.4 million Instagram followers, over 17 million Facebook followers, and 6.6 million Twitter followers. Here are some exciting things that most people are unaware of about Vanessa:

Vanessa Hudgens launched Sun-Daze capsule collection with Fabletics, a company founded by Kate Hudson

Vanesssa Hudgens's Sun-Daze Collection on Fabletics.

Inspired by the early 2000s, in April 2022, Hudgens launched an activewear apparel collection with Fabletics, co-founded by Hollywood star Kate Hudson. The Sun-Daze Collection, which debuted on April 1, comprises geometric and colorful athletic ensembles perfect for spring and summer. The Hudgens' Sun-Daze collection highlights are the Prowl String Bikini Top, Baby Crop Tee, Terry Wide Leg Sweatpant, Terry Halter Baby Doll Dress, and the Reversible Terry Bucket Hat.

Vanessa said, "Spring is genuinely one of my favorite times of the year. We're all coming out of our winter hibernation, the sun's out, we're getting back into our fitness, we're hanging out by the pool. So I wanted to do something for all of those moments and really pulled from the things that I love, things that you don't really have to think about and throw on and feel good in."

"Did ya hear?! We’re giving away my ENTIRE Fabletics collection to get you festival ready + 2 tickets to a festival of your choice!! ☀️ I’m also throwing in some Caliwater + KNOW Beauty goodies to seal the deal.😉 Head to Fabletics to enter!! Good luck." - @Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is best known for playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film franchise

Vanesssa Hudgens in High School Musical.

Hudgens gained popularity after playing the role of one of the central protagonists, Gabriella Montez, in the High School Musical film series from 2006 to 2008. Its massive success launched Hudgens' career.

Hudgens said, "High School Musical was a fantastic journey, but it completely derailed me from where I originally saw my career going. I always wanted to be the indie girl; I always wanted to be in the movies where I’m playing a drug addict or a stripper or a prostitute. That was my goal since I was like 11."

"Wildcats, name this song!" - @High School Musical

Fans lovingly call Vanessa Hudgens the "Queen of Coachella"

Vanesssa Hudgens in her different avatars in Coachella Music Festival.

Coachella Music and Arts Festival, which happens in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert, is incomplete without Hudgens gracing the event. Hudgens attends the event every year and is known as the "Queen of Coachella" for her boho-chic flair.

Vanessa said, "It’s just such a fun place to dress however you want, and I definitely do."

In April 2022, Hudgens returned to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival after two long years and looked gorgeous. Here are the top three looks which Vanessa channeled:

Look 1:

"Miss V here, Reporting for duty." - @Vanessa Hudgens

Look 2:

"Freedom. Perspective. And love. That’s what life’s about." - @Vanessa Hudgens

Look 3:

"Barefoot in the wild." - @Vanessa Hudgens

It's not uncommon for baseball players to date Hollywood ladies. One of the classic examples is the relationship between A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez, which ended up with a split, though. Lately, the romance between the MLB player Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens is creating headlines. Pirates' Cole and Vanessa look adorable together, and we hope their romance leads to happily ever after with a bunch of little munchkins.

Edited by Windy Goodloe