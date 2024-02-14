  • home icon
  • 30 best Los Angeles Dodgers-inspired fantasy baseball team names to try out in 2024

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Feb 14, 2024 05:11 GMT
Thanks to their star-studded roster, the Los Angeles Dodgers should provide plenty of team names in 2024 fantasy baseball
It's safe to say that all eyes of the MLB universe will be focused on the Los Angeles Dodgers this upcoming season. After dominating the offseason, the Dodgers will enter the 2024 campaign as one of the favorites not only in the National League, but the entire MLB, to win the World Series.

This offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a number of high-profile roster moves that sent the internet into a frenzy. The biggest signing the club made this offseason was the signing of two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700,000,000 contract.

"Dodger fans rush to catch a glimpse of Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto during the first day fans were allowed in at Camelback Ranch. Yamamoto signed a 12-year $325 million contract with Los Angeles in the offseason. #Dodgers" - @ddaaavvvviiidd

Other notable players that the Dodgers brought in the offseason include Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot, Teoscar Hernandez, and James Paxton. As a result of these moves, the Dodgers will also find themselves as one of the most targeted teams when it comes to 2024 fantasy baseball leagues.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have several superstar players selected in the early rounds of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. There is a chance that the team could have three players drafted in the first round, including Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.

Here's a look at 30 Los Angeles Dodgers fantasy baseball team names for 2024

Since most of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster will be selected in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, managers will likely be looking for clever team names related to the team or their players:

  1. Five Nights at Freddie's
  2. Sho-Hey there!
  3. Walker Buehler's Day Off
  4. Mookie Monster
  5. And Teoscar Goes To...
  6. YOU'RE OUTMAN!
  7. Will Smith's Slap
  8. Carry On My Heyward Son
  9. Joe Kelly's Porsche
  10. Yoshi's Island
  11. The Dollar Dodgers
  12. The Dodger Dogs
  13. The Draft Dodgers
  14. LA's Finest
  15. Decoy's Dodgers
  16. No Lux Given
  17. Michael's Orange Grove
  18. Freddie's Free Men
  19. Freddie and the Free Agents
  20. Mookie and the Betts
  21. Hobbs and Kershaw
  22. The Hollywood Hammers
  23. Dip, Duck, Dive, and Dodger
  24. The Daniel Hudson Bay Company
  25. The Dodger Blue Bombers
  26. Shohei's Magic Unicorns
  27. The Dodger Doom Squad
  28. The Dodger RAM 1500s
  29. Knights Who Say ohtaNI.
  30. The Hollywood Homers

The key to a successful fantasy campaign begins with a good team name. Hopefully, this list will inspire you to create your own dazzling nickname. Superstars such as Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman should provide fantasy managers with a plethora of team name options.

