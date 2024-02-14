30 best Los Angeles Dodgers-inspired fantasy baseball team names to try out in 2024

It's safe to say that all eyes of the MLB universe will be focused on the Los Angeles Dodgers this upcoming season. After dominating the offseason, the Dodgers will enter the 2024 campaign as one of the favorites not only in the National League, but the entire MLB, to win the World Series.

This offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a number of high-profile roster moves that sent the internet into a frenzy. The biggest signing the club made this offseason was the signing of two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700,000,000 contract.

Other notable players that the Dodgers brought in the offseason include Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot, Teoscar Hernandez, and James Paxton. As a result of these moves, the Dodgers will also find themselves as one of the most targeted teams when it comes to 2024 fantasy baseball leagues.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have several superstar players selected in the early rounds of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. There is a chance that the team could have three players drafted in the first round, including Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.

Here's a look at 30 Los Angeles Dodgers fantasy baseball team names for 2024

Since most of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster will be selected in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, managers will likely be looking for clever team names related to the team or their players:

Five Nights at Freddie's Sho-Hey there! Walker Buehler's Day Off Mookie Monster And Teoscar Goes To... YOU'RE OUTMAN! Will Smith's Slap Carry On My Heyward Son Joe Kelly's Porsche Yoshi's Island The Dollar Dodgers The Dodger Dogs The Draft Dodgers LA's Finest Decoy's Dodgers No Lux Given Michael's Orange Grove Freddie's Free Men Freddie and the Free Agents Mookie and the Betts Hobbs and Kershaw The Hollywood Hammers Dip, Duck, Dive, and Dodger The Daniel Hudson Bay Company The Dodger Blue Bombers Shohei's Magic Unicorns The Dodger Doom Squad The Dodger RAM 1500s Knights Who Say ohtaNI. The Hollywood Homers

The key to a successful fantasy campaign begins with a good team name. Hopefully, this list will inspire you to create your own dazzling nickname. Superstars such as Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman should provide fantasy managers with a plethora of team name options.

