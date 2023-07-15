Baseball
By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jul 15, 2023 00:38 GMT
New York Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has been on the IL since early June, recovering from a torn ligament in his toe. He sustained the injury crashing into the wall at Dodger Stadium while making a spectacular catch. His absence has hurt the Bronx Bombers, who have slid down the American League East.

The New York Yankees currently sit in fourth with a record of 49-42. They are eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead the division.

On Friday, Yankees fans got some good news as Judge took batting practice on Friday in Colorado ahead of the series with the Rockies. Judge went on to say that he felt good during batting practice, and he was not limited at all.

"I didn't feel like I was limited at all," said Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge did not provide a timeline for when he could return, but taking batting practice should give fans hope that he will be back soon. He feels good about where he is now and is getting healthier daily.

Judge will take it day by day, as neither he nor the team wants to rush him back. Furthermore, injuring his toe and missing more time in the second half would kill the New York Yankees' hopes for a successful season. The Yankees start the second half against a few teams with under .500 records, so there is no sense in rushing him back.

Aaron Judge's return to the lineup will be huge

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have their work cut out for themselves. They are just a game out of last place in the American League east ahead of the Boston Red Sox.

Carlos Rodon made his long-awaited debut before the All-Star break. He threw 5.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out two batters.

Unfortunately, as one left-handed pitcher makes his debut, another goes to the IL. Nestor Cortes was placed on the 60-day IL with a left rotator cuff strain. Cortes is aiming to rejoin the rotation in early August.

When Aaron Judge returns to the lineup, pitching will not matter nearly as much. New York's new hitting coach, Sean Casey, is on a mission to turn this Yankees' lineup into a hitting machine.

All eyes will be on the Yankees and Judge as he inches closer to returning to the lineup.

