"I just can't wait for the energy and passion" - 3x All-Star Anthony Rizzo expresses excitement for playing in front of the Bronx faithful in game 5 of the ALDS

Yankees star Anthony Rizzo is delighted to play the all-important Game 5 decider of the ALDS back home in New York against the Cleveland Guardians.

In a post-match interview on the YES Network, Rizzo gave his take on the crucial Game 4 win which kept the Yankees' hopes alive. He said:

"They'll be against the wall tomorrow. But, we just say let's get back to the Bronx, get back to our fans and we like our chances... I love it, I can't wait for the energy. I'm assuming it's a night game, but I just can't wait for the energy and passion."

Gerrit Cole and Harrison Bader led from the front in Game 4, winning 4-2 against the Cleveland Guardians to square the series. Cole gave off his 35th homer of the season but returned to his best form by retiring the next 10 batters he faced and 12 of his final 13. He was assisted ably by Bader, who has homered three times in the entire postseason already, joining an elite list with Mickey Mantle and Bernie Williams.

Anthony Rizzo's second stint with the New York Yankees

In March this year, Anthony Rizzo re-signed with the Yankees in a two-year, $32 million deal, which included an opt-out after 2022. Before signing for the Yankees, Rizzo spent nearly a decade with the Chicago Cubs before switching to the Bronx.

Anthony Rizzo joined Yankees in 2021 after 9 seasons with the Chicago Cubs

In his first season in 2021, he averaged .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. The 2016 World Series champion has also brought a wealth of experience and talent to the team this year, helping them clinch their first AL East title since 2019. He has also averaged 29 home runs in seven seasons, helping the Cubs to the postseason from 2015 to 2018.

Prior to his move to the Yankees, Rizzo was a consistent All-Star and Gold Glove winner with MVP voting in five consecutive seasons. However, a series of poor seasons with the Cubs led to a trade. However, the 32-year-old has shown glimpses of his best form and has become a key asset to the Yankees team, shown with an impressive homer in Game 1 of the ALDS.

