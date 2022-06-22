5 championship-caliber MLB star duos that could reunite in future

The MLB season is getting closer and closer to the trade deadline, and many wonder if any star players will reunite. Here’s a look at five MLB star duos that could reunite in the near future.

#5 Willson Contreras & Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo (right) and Willson Contreras (left) celebreate a two-run home run by Kris Bryant during the MLB Divisional Round - Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals - Game Two.

The former Chicago Cubs teammates could reunite this summer with Willson Contreras on the radar of many teams. Anthony Rizzo is the current first baseman for the New York Yankees. The team may be in need of another catcher for more depth.

The two were integral parts of the Cubs 2016 championship and may very well become teammates once again.

#4. Freddie Freeman & Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson (left) congratulates Freddie Freeman (right) after a home run during the MLB World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six.

Both Freddie Freeman and Joc Pederson played key roles in the Atlanta Braves 2021 championship and could end up together once again. Pederson is currently with the San Francisco Giants but is only signed through 2022.

Freddie Freeman is with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is signed through the 2027 season. With Pederson set to hit the market at season's end, he may wind up back with Freddie Freeman.

#3. Rafael Devers & Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts (left) and Rafael Devers (right) played together on the 2018 Boston Red Sox team that won it all by defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers could reunite by the time each superstar's career is over. Betts is currently the starting right fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rafael Devers is still on the Boston Red Sox team but is set to hit free agency following the 2023 season. With the Red Sox's recent history of being hesitant about signing young superstars to extensions, Devers may go elsewhere.

Devers is one of the best third basemen in baseball. With the struggles of Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, they may look for other options. Devers in Dodger blue would look awfully good alongside his former teammate Mookie Betts.

#2. Trea Turner & Juan Soto

MLB World Series - Washington Nationals v Houston Astros - Game Two

Superstars Trea Turner and Juan Soto were huge parts of the 2019 Washington Nationals championship. Turner was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, and Soto is still with the Nationals.

Given the uncertainty over the Nationals' future and their current rebuild, Soto may want out of D.C. Soto is among the game's best young superstars. A trade to the Dodgers would be among the most feasible, given their plethora of prospects.

#1. Joc Pederson & Ronald Acuna Jr.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Joc Pederson and Ronald Acuna Jr. could once again find themselves as teammates. The two 2021 World Series champions for the Braves are among the top outfielders in the game. Don't be surprised if Joc Pederson comes back to Atlanta in the 2023 season, given the success and comfort he had with the team.

