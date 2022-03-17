5 MLB Players who could have a breakout season in 2022

With the new MLB season just weeks away, many fans are excited to see the up-and-coming players expected to have a breakout 2022 season.

5 MLB players to break out

Many players throughout the MLB have potential for breakout seasons this year. The five listed below are young and incoming talent who have shown signs of promise but have not quite put it all together, due either to injuries or lack of playing time.

#5 Andrew Vaughn - Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Indians - Game Two

Andrew Vaughn is one of many talented young players on the Chicago White Sox roster. Vaughn showed signs of his potential last year and is looking to have a breakout 2022 season.

Last year, Vaughn hit 15 home runs in limited action with the big league club. While Vaughn's stats may not be eye-opening, many other metrics are in his favor.

Vaughn boasts an above-average barrel percentage in the 72nd percentile, a hard hit percentage in the 81st percentile, and an average exit velocity in the 82nd percentile. Fans can expect more heavy hitting from him this season.

#4 Bobby Dalbec - Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox

Bobby Delbac has been regarded by many as one of the Boston Red Sox's top young players, and he showed his potential last season.

Dalbec has extrordanary power. In 2021, Dalbec hit 25 home runs and slugged .494. Dalbec's main issue has been strikeouts. If he can limit his strikeouts, he will be more than capable of a breakout season. Watch for Dalbec to hit 30-plus homers and drive in 80 to 90 RBI's.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Anyone who wasn't on the Bobby Dalbec 46-homer train two weeks ago isn't allowed on after today.

"Anyone who wasn’t on the Bobby Dalbec 46-homer train two weeks ago isn’t allowed on after today." - @ Jared Carrabis

#3 Akil Baddoo - Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

Akil Baddoo had an impressive rookie season a year ago and is set to have a successful sophomore campaign. Baddoo showed flashes of his extreme power potential in 2021.

Baddoo may not be a household name yet, but once he puts everything together, he will soon be a must-see player. Baddoo, at just 23 years of age, has an above average exit velocity in the 82nd Percentile and extreme speed on the bases at the 91st percentile.

Baddoo's one weakness is strikeouts. If he can lower his strikeout rate, he can expect a monster season.

"450 feet for @AkilBaddoo" - @ MLB

#2 Dylan Carlson - St. Louis Cardinals

St Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

Dylan Carlson is one of the St. Louis Cardinals' top young players who showcased his potential last year in his first full season as a starting outfielder.

Carlson has already shown himself to be very disciplined at the plate, with a 74th percentile chase rate and an above average sprint speed in the 73rd percentile. If he can increase his power, then he has the potential to be one of the best outfielders in baseball. Expect Carlson to have a huge season as he continues to develop.

#1 Luis Robert - Chicago White Sox

Division Series - Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox - Game Three

Luis Robert is one of the few young Chicago White Sox players poised to break out in 2022. Robert has been called one of the league's rising stars for quite some time. His growth last season proves why he is set to take off.

Injuries have been an issue with Robert, but if he can stay healthy, he could become one of the best young outfielders in baseball. Robert batted .338 with a .945 OPS. He also hit 13 home runs and 43 RBIs in just 68 games last season.

The Last AirBENder @BenChiTownKid98 A full season of Luis Robert. Y'all ain't ready!

"A full season of Luis Robert. Y'all aint ready!" - @ The Last AirBENder

